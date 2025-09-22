Addnode Group AB: Addnode Group Presents New Financial Targets

Today, Addnode Group announces new financial targets. These new targets are intended to clarify Addnode Group's growth opportunities, potential in regards of profitability, and ambition for capital structure. The new financial targets will be presented in further detail during the live-streamed Capital Markets Day, commencing at 1:00 p.m. CEST today. To facilitate historical comparison, pro forma figures for the period 2015-2024 for net sales, EBITA margin and distribution of net sales by own software, partner software and services are attached with this press release. This document will also be made available on Addnode Group's website.

The new targets are in line with Addnode Group's existing strategy for profitable and sustainable organic and acquisition-driven growth.

Addnode Group develops and provides solutions that digitalize society. There are extensive business opportunities within the scope of global trends such as digitalization, urbanization, AI, and sustainability. Based on these trends, and with sound risk-taking, Addnode Group acquires, develops and manages knowledge-leading companies that contribute to the digitalization of a better society.

The New Financial Targets

EBITA growth. Average annual EBITA growth shall amount to at least 15 percent, which corresponds to a doubling of EBITA over five years. This target replaces the previous target of achieving an average annual net sales growth of at least ten percent.

Average annual EBITA growth shall amount to at least 15 percent, which corresponds to a doubling of EBITA over five years. This target replaces the previous target of achieving an average annual net sales growth of at least ten percent. EBITA margin. The EBITA margin shall amount to at least 17 percent. This target replaces the previous target of reaching an EBITA margin of at least ten percent.

The EBITA margin shall amount to at least 17 percent. This target replaces the previous target of reaching an EBITA margin of at least ten percent. Leverage ratio. Net debt shall not exceed 2.5x EBITDA. This is a new target, reflecting the Group's ambition regarding its capital structure.

Net debt shall not exceed 2.5x EBITDA. This is a new target, reflecting the Group's ambition regarding its capital structure. Dividend policy: The dividend policy remains unchanged. 30-50 percent of the Group's profit after tax shall be distributed to the shareholders, providing its net cash position is sufficient to operate and develop its business.

"I am pleased to present Addnode Group's new financial targets today. They confirm our existing strategy, reflect a higher level of ambition in terms of growth and profitability, and clarify our objectives regarding capital structure. We aim to achieve these new targets by focusing on business development, improving internal efficiency, and continuing to execute value-creating acquisitions," says Johan Andersson, CEO and President of Addnode Group.

Pro forma for the years 2015 - 2024

Financial tables with pro forma figures for net sales and EBITA margin for the period 2015-2024 and a distribution of net sales by own software, partner software and services are attached to this press release and will also be published together with all Capital Markets Day materials at 1:00 p.m. CEST at https://www.addnodegroup.com/sv/report/kapitalmarknadsdag2025/.

In 2024, a significant portion of sales of partner software, primarily within the division Design Management, began to be reported under an agency model. This made comparisons with previous periods more difficult, as both net sales and purchases of goods and services decreased, while gross profit and EBITA remained unchanged. The pro forma adjusts for these differences and presents historical financial figures as if the new transaction model and the reclassification of third-party agreements had been in effect since January 1, 2015.

To increase transparency and understanding of Addnode Group, starting with the interim report for the third quarter of 2025, net sales will be reported broken down by own software, partner software, and services. This disclosure will be made both for Group total and for each division. In connection with this, a historical pro forma of this net sales breakdown for the years 2015-2024, as well as the actual figures for Q1 and Q2 2025, will also be published.

Live webcast of the Capital Markets Day

The new financial targets will be presented in more detail during Addnode Group's Capital Markets Day in Stockholm today. Those who have not previously registered to participate on site, are invited to follow the live webcast starting at 1:00 p.m. CEST. The webcast, presentations, and pro forma will be available at: https://www.addnodegroup.com/sv/report/kapitalmarknadsdag2025/.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31

E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213

E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for att Better Society

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalise society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 2,700 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2024 amounted to SEK 7.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.

This information is information that Addnode Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-22 08:30 CEST.