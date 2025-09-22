QYOU Media Inc.: Chatterbox Technologies Commences Final IPO Process

Final RHP Approval and ROC Filing Complete As Company Enters Final Stages for Listing on BSE MSE Platform

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF), has announced that following final RHP and ROC approval of its DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) from the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) for listing on the exchange, Chatterbox Technologies Ltd has commenced the final stages of the process for the listing of public equity shares in the company on the BSE Limited SME platform and to use the name of the exchange in its offering document for listing the shares on its platform. Chatterbox Technologies will be now following the process outlined below:

Anchor Investor Bidding Date: Wednesday September 24th, 2025

Bid/Issue Opens On: Thursday September 25th, 2025

Bid/Issue Closes On: Friday September 26th, 2025

Finalization of Basis of Allotment with Designated Stock Exchange: On or Before Tuesday September 30th

Invitation of Allotment/Refunds/Unblocking of Funds From ASBA Account or UPI Linked Bank Account: On or Before Wednesday October 1st, 2025

Credit of Equity Shares to Demat Account of Allottees: On or Before Wednesday October 1st, 2025

Commencement of Trading of Equity Shares on the Stock Exchange: On or Before Friday October 3rd, 2025

Price Band: 110 - 115 Rupees per equity share of Face Value of 10 Rupees each (approximately $1.72 - $1.80 Canadian dollars)

Total Issue Size: 3,727,200 equity shares

Upon listing, Chatterbox Technologies Limited will become the first exclusive influencer marketing business in India to be listed on a public equity exchange. QYOU Media will remain the majority shareholder of the company following completion of the listing process.

Raj Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Chatterbox Technologies commented, "We have initiated the final big steps in a process that we have been working towards for many months. We are thrilled to continue to build a groundbreaking company with the support of our new incoming shareholders and enjoy together a long and prosperous journey ahead".

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media added, "I know this has been a goal for quite sometime for all existing QYOU shareholders, but we could not be more excited about the opportunities ahead and we consider this a major step in increasing shareholder value and opportunity for both the business units of Chatterbox Technologies and QYOU USA. We all look forward to the events unfolding over the next two weeks."

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and leading brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok. QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content has reached more than one billion consumers. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

