Mining News Flash with Southern Cross Gold and Fortuna Mining
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|7,060
|7,100
|16:00
|7,080
|7,100
|15:59
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:46
|14:46
|11:38
|Fortuna Mining-Aktie heute gut behauptet: Aktienwert steigt (7,14 €)
|Die Aktie von Fortuna Mining notiert am Montag fester. Das Papier notiert gegenwärtig bei 7,14 Euro. Für das Wertpapier von Fortuna Mining steht gegenwärtig ein Wertanstieg 2,59 Prozent zu Buche. Die...
|12.09.
|Fortuna Mining Corp. (FSM) Announces New Drilling Findings
|10.09.
|Canadian Fortuna Mining Launches $19 Million New Exploration Program, Including Two Fresh Hunts in Ivory Coast
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:46
|14:46
|Mi
|Mi
|09.09.
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|FORTUNA MINING CORP
|7,100
|+2,01 %
|SOUTHERN CROSS GOLD CONSOLIDATED LTD
|4,100
|+1,33 %