DRONE VOLT once again chosen by HYDRO-QUÉBEC to develop an immune aerial vector for power lines up to 735 kV

Villepinte (France) and Montreal (Canada), September 22, 2025

Following the success of the first agreement signed with Hydro-Québec for the development of the LineDrone LDV4, DRONE VOLT (Euronext Growth: ALDRV), a European expert in professional civil drones and embedded intelligence solutions, announces that its industrial expertise has once again been chosen by Hydro-Québec, North America's largest producer of green electricity and a globally recognized player for its spirit of innovation, to collaborate on a new program aimed at developing a new generation of electrically immune aerial vehicle.

This system will be designed to operate safely on 120 to 735 kV power lines, which form the backbone of most electrical transmission networks around the world.

A strategic innovation program led by Hydro-Québec

This development is a continuation of the LineDrone program, a long-term innovation project initiated by Hydro-Québec to improve, simplify, and secure inspection and intervention on very high-voltage networks. The future immune aerial vehicle will be able to operate on both bundle and single lines, paving the way for advanced predictive maintenance and intervention solutions. This new model will significantly expand the technology's potential market and illustrates Hydro-Québec's ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology in the energy field.

Unique technical specifications

The immune aerial vehicle will stand out for its unprecedented features:

Maximum takeoff weight: 25 kg , including payload

, including payload Electromagnetic immunity: Up to 735 kV at 2,000 A , ensuring reliable operation in extreme electrical environments

, ensuring reliable operation in extreme electrical environments Available sensors: LineOhm for measuring the electrical resistance of conductor joint sleeves; LineCore for predictive assessment of conductor corrosion;



The possibility of integrating new-generation sensors.



This strategic development provides increased protection for critical assets for network operators by improving the reliability of inspections, reducing the risk of incidents, and optimizing maintenance costs. Ultimately, many network operators (TSOs) around the world facing the same challenges of performance and safety of aging networks will be able to benefit from this technology.

Renewed recognition of DRONE VOLT's expertise in product development

By once again placing its trust in DRONE VOLT, Hydro-Québec confirms the strategic value of the group's industrial expertise in the field of specialized aerial vehicles and innovative drone solutions.

Marc Courcelle, CEO of DRONE VOLT, said:

"This program, led by Hydro-Québec, represents a major advance in predictive maintenance for very high voltage networks. The fact that our research, development, and engineering team has been chosen once again demonstrates the recognition of our expertise and reinforces our role as a leading technology partner for global leaders in the energy sector."

Christian Bélanger, Senior Director of Research and Innovation at HYDRO-QUÉBEC, said:

"Drone Volt has successfully met the challenge of industrializing the first version of our LineDrone technology. We are excited to launch this new collaborative project between our experts and theirs. The increases in electricity production in the coming years mean that it is more important than ever to specify, model, and predict the behavior of transmission lines. The new LineDrone will be the platform of choice for carrying out an essential part of this work without service interruptions or special operating procedures."

Next press release: Revenue for the third quarter of 2025, Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

About DRONE VOLT

DRONE VOLT is a recognized international player in the design, production, and marketing of professional civilian drones and embedded intelligence solutions. Listed on Euronext Growth (FR0013088606 - ALDRV), the company supports its customers in the energy, defense, security, and critical inspection sectors.

About Hydro-Québec

Hydro-Québec is Canada's largest electricity producer and one of the world's leading producers of hydroelectricity. It operates one of North America's largest and most reliable transmission systems and invests heavily in innovation and network modernization to support the energy transition.



