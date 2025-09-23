Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

23 September 2025

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback extension programme announced on 30 July 2025 (the Extended Programme), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through Jefferies International Limited:

Date of purchase: 22 September 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 36,248 Highest price paid per share (pence per share): 639.00p Lowest price paid per share (pence per share): 632.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share) 635.77p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 175,843,607 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of this Extended Programme, the Company has purchased a total of 1,466,797 Ordinary Shares. In addition to the 14,145,768 Ordinary Shares purchased under the Share Buyback Programme between March 2024 and July 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 15,612,565 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 9.6.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue

28 637 169 634 13 634.5 64 634.5 69 635.5 100 635.5 14 634.5 13 633.5 64 633 14 634.5 28 632.5 40 633.5 100 633.5 14 632 40 632.5 39 633 100 633 19 633.5 169 633.5 5 635 24 635.5 29 635.5 29 637.5 15 637.5 15 637.5 169 637 338 637 15 637.5 34 637 135 637.5 26 638.5 26 638.5 15 638.5 169 638.5 12 639 195 639 15 639 65 639 65 639 13 639 169 639 29 639 65 639 29 639 169 639 13 639 15 639 169 639 12 639 1 639 12 639 15 639 29 639 65 638.5 169 638.5 55 638.5 100 638.5 14 638.5 13 638.5 15 638 29 638 65 638 9 639 25 639 135 639 13 638.5 29 638.5 169 638.5 15 638 65 638 13 638 10 637.5 19 638 65 638 12 638 3 638 1 638 12 638 12 637.5 15 637.5 65 637.5 15 638 13 637.5 338 637 169 637 169 637 29 637 65 636.5 15 636.5 12 637.5 1 637.5 169 635.5 29 635.5 15 635.5 65 636 13 635.5 55 636 108 636 6 636 29 634.5 15 635.5 40 635.5 129 635.5 12 635.5 65 634.5 1 635.5 169 635.5 169 635 16 635 7 635 29 635 18 634.5 21 635 59 635 169 634.5 169 635.5 169 635.5 12 635.5 25 635.5 19 635.5 17 635 30 635 82 635 37 635.5 19 635.5 308 636.5 169 636.5 12 636.5 157 636.5 17 637 37 637 17 637 15 637 154 637 19 636.5 12 637 37 637 5 637 12 637 5 637 37 637 169 636.5 338 636.5 12 637 2 637 3 637 246 636.5 2 636.5 80 636.5 19 637 19 637 169 636.5 37 636.5 19 637 19 637 48 637 37 637 39 637 82 637 169 637 169 637 65 637 104 637 82 638.5 75 638.5 124 638.5 139 638.5 19 638 38 638 128 638 82 638 246 638 17 638 17 638 51 638 24 638 19 638 38 638.5 300 638.5 60 639 126 639 82 638.5 87 638.5 32 638.5 39 638.5 98 638.5 44 638 18 638.5 82 638.5 69 638 100 638 23 638 169 638 15 638.5 85 638.5 44 638 23 638 169 638 20 638 20 638 169 638 20 638 5 638.5 18 638.5 15 638.5 85 638.5 169 638 169 638 20 638 44 638 44 638 23 638.5 100 638 169 638 40 637 80 637 49 637 5 637 47 637 117 637 34 637.5 55 637.5 80 637.5 26 637.5 115 637 169 636 169 636 27 636.5 169 636.5 24 636.5 118 636.5 53 636.5 169 636.5 169 636.5 24 636.5 53 636.5 27 636.5 118 636.5 169 636.5 169 636.5 24 636.5 118 636.5 169 636.5 169 636.5 12 636.5 169 636.5 24 636.5 41 636.5 118 636.5 23 636.5 53 636.5 4 636.5 8 636.5 19 636.5 169 636.5 169 636.5 24 636.5 27 636.5 118 636.5 53 636.5 169 636.5 83 636.5 86 636.5 60 636.5 109 636.5 118 636 53 636 27 636 24 636 60 636.5 109 636.5 98 636.5 71 636.5 53 636 118 636 24 636 27 636 169 636 169 635 24 635 169 635 27 635.5 53 636 118 635 83 635 86 635 59 635 80 635 30 635 12 634.5 12 634.5 9 635.5 18 635.5 25 635 28 636 169 635 118 634 169 635 27 635.5 53 635 169 635 118 635.5 90 635.5 27 635.5 52 635.5 44 636 59 636 66 636 53 635.5 118 635.5 169 635.5 169 635.5 27 635.5 27 635.5 169 635.5 30 635.5 23 635.5 118 635.5 169 635.5 169 635.5 27 635.5 169 635 8 635 16 635 24 635 24 635 24 635 11 634.5 42 635 118 634.5 169 634.5 24 634.5 169 634.5 18 634.5 9 634.5 8 635 12 635 118 634.5 12 635 11 635 10 635 60 634.5 109 634.5 169 634.5 24 634.5 27 634.5 169 634.5 118 634.5 14 634.5 39 635 12 634.5 12 634.5 169 634.5 27 634.5 53 635 118 634.5 169 634.5 169 634.5 52 634.5 117 634.5 24 633.5 169 634 27 634 118 634.5 24 633.5 29 633.5 52 634 117 634 24 633.5 169 634 27 634 169 634 53 633.5 118 634.5 169 634 24 633.5 27 634 65 634 104 634 118 633 53 633 169 633 24 633 37 633 2 633 10 633 120 633 27 633.5 49 634 120 634 169 634 169 634 53 634 118 634 53 634 118 634 27 633.5 169 634 24 633.5 24 633.5 169 634 169 633.5 118 634 169 634 169 634 53 633.5 24 633.5 27 633.5 67 634 51 634 118 634 31 634.5 83 634.5 55 634.5 118 634 16 634.5 36 634.5 117 634.5 83 634.5 86 634.5 52 634.5 117 634.5 118 634 117 634.5 52 634.5 31 634.5 55 634.5 83 634.5 12 634.5 117 634.5 40 634.5 118 634 76 634.5 93 634.5 9 634.5 156 634.5 4 634.5 305 634 117 634.5 52 634.5 23 634.5 146 634.5 118 634.5 169 634.5 192 634.5 169 634.5 24 634.5 52 634.5 175 634.5 53 634.5 169 634.5 157 634.5 492 634.5 40 634 93 634 10 634 65 634 58 634 80 634 24 634 97 634 27 634 79 634 125 634.5 673 634 31 634 84 634.5 58 633.5 5 634 8 634 20 634 21 634 23 634 46 634 117 634 139 634 286 634 23 634.5 62 634 7 634 24 634 66 634 3 634 22/09/2025 08:08:44 22/09/2025 08:11:17 22/09/2025 08:11:21 22/09/2025 08:11:21 22/09/2025 08:13:07 22/09/2025 08:13:07 22/09/2025 08:16:50 22/09/2025 08:17:35 22/09/2025 08:18:35 22/09/2025 08:18:41 22/09/2025 08:19:00 22/09/2025 08:19:17 22/09/2025 08:19:17 22/09/2025 08:25:39 22/09/2025 08:25:44 22/09/2025 08:25:44 22/09/2025 08:25:44 22/09/2025 08:25:44 22/09/2025 08:33:25 22/09/2025 08:39:34 22/09/2025 08:47:52 22/09/2025 08:47:52 22/09/2025 08:56:57 22/09/2025 08:56:57 22/09/2025 08:56:57 22/09/2025 08:56:57 22/09/2025 08:56:57 22/09/2025 08:56:57 22/09/2025 09:02:09 22/09/2025 09:04:53 22/09/2025 09:08:31 22/09/2025 09:08:31 22/09/2025 09:08:38 22/09/2025 09:09:04 22/09/2025 09:11:00 22/09/2025 09:23:00 22/09/2025 09:23:00 22/09/2025 09:23:00 22/09/2025 09:23:00 22/09/2025 09:23:00 22/09/2025 09:23:00 22/09/2025 09:23:05 22/09/2025 09:26:54 22/09/2025 09:26:54 22/09/2025 09:26:54 22/09/2025 09:26:54 22/09/2025 09:26:55 22/09/2025 09:29:47 22/09/2025 09:33:32 22/09/2025 09:33:33 22/09/2025 09:36:30 22/09/2025 09:39:03 22/09/2025 09:39:03 22/09/2025 09:39:53 22/09/2025 09:39:53 22/09/2025 09:46:34 22/09/2025 09:46:34 22/09/2025 09:48:08 22/09/2025 09:50:00 22/09/2025 09:50:03 22/09/2025 09:50:03 22/09/2025 09:50:03 22/09/2025 09:54:56 22/09/2025 09:54:56 22/09/2025 09:54:56 22/09/2025 09:56:21 22/09/2025 10:01:24 22/09/2025 10:02:31 22/09/2025 10:02:31 22/09/2025 10:02:31 22/09/2025 10:05:28 22/09/2025 10:08:47 22/09/2025 10:08:47 22/09/2025 10:09:22 22/09/2025 10:09:27 22/09/2025 10:12:05 22/09/2025 10:13:49 22/09/2025 10:13:49 22/09/2025 10:17:28 22/09/2025 10:17:28 22/09/2025 10:18:07 22/09/2025 10:18:09 22/09/2025 10:23:19 22/09/2025 10:25:54 22/09/2025 10:25:54 22/09/2025 10:25:54 22/09/2025 10:26:10 22/09/2025 10:26:54 22/09/2025 10:26:56 22/09/2025 10:30:28 22/09/2025 10:30:28 22/09/2025 10:33:02 22/09/2025 10:34:11 22/09/2025 10:34:49 22/09/2025 10:34:50 22/09/2025 10:37:42 22/09/2025 10:40:15 22/09/2025 10:40:15 22/09/2025 10:40:15 22/09/2025 10:41:44 22/09/2025 10:42:23 22/09/2025 10:43:46 22/09/2025 10:43:46 22/09/2025 10:44:52 22/09/2025 10:46:42 22/09/2025 10:46:42 22/09/2025 10:49:04 22/09/2025 10:57:55 22/09/2025 11:01:40 22/09/2025 11:01:49 22/09/2025 11:01:49 22/09/2025 11:01:52 22/09/2025 11:01:58 22/09/2025 11:01:58 22/09/2025 11:03:27 22/09/2025 11:08:33 22/09/2025 11:15:56 22/09/2025 11:19:59 22/09/2025 11:19:59 22/09/2025 11:20:16 22/09/2025 11:24:28 22/09/2025 11:24:28 22/09/2025 11:24:28 22/09/2025 11:29:12 22/09/2025 11:29:31 22/09/2025 11:30:31 22/09/2025 11:32:12 22/09/2025 11:35:29 22/09/2025 11:35:29 22/09/2025 11:36:34 22/09/2025 11:37:05 22/09/2025 11:38:39 22/09/2025 11:40:00 22/09/2025 11:40:00 22/09/2025 11:42:19 22/09/2025 11:44:28 22/09/2025 11:45:11 22/09/2025 11:45:11 22/09/2025 11:52:03 22/09/2025 11:52:03 22/09/2025 11:52:32 22/09/2025 11:54:08 22/09/2025 11:56:13 22/09/2025 11:59:37 22/09/2025 11:59:50 22/09/2025 11:59:50 22/09/2025 12:00:05 22/09/2025 12:00:05 22/09/2025 12:00:05 22/09/2025 12:00:05 22/09/2025 12:00:05 22/09/2025 12:00:05 22/09/2025 12:00:12 22/09/2025 12:02:09 22/09/2025 12:08:21 22/09/2025 12:09:22 22/09/2025 12:10:15 22/09/2025 12:10:15 22/09/2025 12:10:15 22/09/2025 12:10:15 22/09/2025 12:12:27 22/09/2025 12:14:53 22/09/2025 12:14:53 22/09/2025 12:34:14 22/09/2025 12:34:16 22/09/2025 12:34:16 22/09/2025 12:34:16 22/09/2025 12:34:16 22/09/2025 12:34:16 22/09/2025 12:36:47 22/09/2025 12:38:11 22/09/2025 12:38:11 22/09/2025 12:38:11 22/09/2025 12:38:11 22/09/2025 12:38:11 22/09/2025 12:39:21 22/09/2025 12:39:21 22/09/2025 12:42:50 22/09/2025 12:42:50 22/09/2025 12:48:27 22/09/2025 12:48:27 22/09/2025 12:52:48 22/09/2025 12:52:48 22/09/2025 12:56:40 22/09/2025 12:56:40 22/09/2025 12:56:40 22/09/2025 12:57:11 22/09/2025 12:57:24 22/09/2025 12:57:24 22/09/2025 13:01:34 22/09/2025 13:01:34 22/09/2025 13:01:35 22/09/2025 13:05:52 22/09/2025 13:07:41 22/09/2025 13:07:41 22/09/2025 13:15:13 22/09/2025 13:15:13 22/09/2025 13:15:13 22/09/2025 13:15:16 22/09/2025 13:15:16 22/09/2025 13:17:00 22/09/2025 13:17:37 22/09/2025 13:18:49 22/09/2025 13:18:49 22/09/2025 13:18:51 22/09/2025 13:18:51 22/09/2025 13:22:24 22/09/2025 13:27:35 22/09/2025 13:28:03 22/09/2025 13:29:41 22/09/2025 13:29:41 22/09/2025 13:29:57 22/09/2025 13:30:04 22/09/2025 13:31:06 22/09/2025 13:34:32 22/09/2025 13:34:32 22/09/2025 13:34:32 22/09/2025 13:39:43 22/09/2025 13:39:43 22/09/2025 13:39:43 22/09/2025 13:43:54 22/09/2025 13:43:54 22/09/2025 13:43:54 22/09/2025 13:44:54 22/09/2025 13:45:00 22/09/2025 13:49:31 22/09/2025 13:52:00 22/09/2025 13:54:06 22/09/2025 13:57:25 22/09/2025 13:57:31 22/09/2025 13:57:31 22/09/2025 13:58:35 22/09/2025 13:59:13 22/09/2025 14:02:01 22/09/2025 14:02:03 22/09/2025 14:04:50 22/09/2025 14:04:50 22/09/2025 14:04:59 22/09/2025 14:05:13 22/09/2025 14:09:58 22/09/2025 14:09:59 22/09/2025 14:10:37 22/09/2025 14:11:57 22/09/2025 14:14:40 22/09/2025 14:16:35 22/09/2025 14:17:50 22/09/2025 14:17:50 22/09/2025 14:17:50 22/09/2025 14:18:40 22/09/2025 14:19:48 22/09/2025 14:20:08 22/09/2025 14:20:30 22/09/2025 14:20:30 22/09/2025 14:20:44 22/09/2025 14:21:03 22/09/2025 14:24:17 22/09/2025 14:25:39 22/09/2025 14:26:35 22/09/2025 14:26:51 22/09/2025 14:26:51 22/09/2025 14:27:20 22/09/2025 14:30:20 22/09/2025 14:30:20 22/09/2025 14:32:24 22/09/2025 14:32:24 22/09/2025 14:33:00 22/09/2025 14:33:32 22/09/2025 14:33:32 22/09/2025 14:33:32 22/09/2025 14:34:38 22/09/2025 14:34:38 22/09/2025 14:36:32 22/09/2025 14:36:32 22/09/2025 14:38:00 22/09/2025 14:38:00 22/09/2025 14:38:00 22/09/2025 14:38:00 22/09/2025 14:38:46 22/09/2025 14:40:08 22/09/2025 14:42:12 22/09/2025 14:42:23 22/09/2025 14:42:32 22/09/2025 14:42:50 22/09/2025 14:42:55 22/09/2025 14:44:13 22/09/2025 14:44:13 22/09/2025 14:46:23 22/09/2025 14:46:23 22/09/2025 14:46:23 22/09/2025 14:46:37 22/09/2025 14:46:37 22/09/2025 14:47:27 22/09/2025 14:47:27 22/09/2025 14:47:49 22/09/2025 14:47:49 22/09/2025 14:48:14 22/09/2025 14:48:23 22/09/2025 14:50:39 22/09/2025 14:52:20 22/09/2025 14:53:29 22/09/2025 14:54:21 22/09/2025 14:55:42 22/09/2025 14:56:34 22/09/2025 14:56:34 22/09/2025 14:56:36 22/09/2025 14:59:05 22/09/2025 14:59:05 22/09/2025 14:59:05 22/09/2025 15:00:39 22/09/2025 15:00:39 22/09/2025 15:00:39 22/09/2025 15:00:39 22/09/2025 15:00:39 22/09/2025 15:02:25 22/09/2025 15:02:42 22/09/2025 15:02:53 22/09/2025 15:03:28 22/09/2025 15:03:28 22/09/2025 15:04:55 22/09/2025 15:07:18 22/09/2025 15:07:42 22/09/2025 15:08:08 22/09/2025 15:08:08 22/09/2025 15:08:08 22/09/2025 15:08:08 22/09/2025 15:08:08 22/09/2025 15:08:08 22/09/2025 15:08:20 22/09/2025 15:08:20 22/09/2025 15:08:21 22/09/2025 15:09:53 22/09/2025 15:11:38 22/09/2025 15:12:08 22/09/2025 15:13:07 22/09/2025 15:13:07 22/09/2025 15:13:46 22/09/2025 15:13:46 22/09/2025 15:13:49 22/09/2025 15:13:49 22/09/2025 15:14:00 22/09/2025 15:14:00 22/09/2025 15:14:39 22/09/2025 15:14:39 22/09/2025 15:16:44 22/09/2025 15:16:54 22/09/2025 15:18:33 22/09/2025 15:18:47 22/09/2025 15:19:17 22/09/2025 15:19:18 22/09/2025 15:19:18 22/09/2025 15:22:11 22/09/2025 15:22:11 22/09/2025 15:22:45 22/09/2025 15:23:50 22/09/2025 15:24:43 22/09/2025 15:24:43 22/09/2025 15:24:48 22/09/2025 15:24:48 22/09/2025 15:26:54 22/09/2025 15:26:54 22/09/2025 15:28:34 22/09/2025 15:29:02 22/09/2025 15:29:13 22/09/2025 15:30:11 22/09/2025 15:30:18 22/09/2025 15:30:18 22/09/2025 15:31:33 22/09/2025 15:31:33 22/09/2025 15:33:00 22/09/2025 15:33:14 22/09/2025 15:34:33 22/09/2025 15:35:20 22/09/2025 15:35:28 22/09/2025 15:35:30 22/09/2025 15:37:47 22/09/2025 15:37:49 22/09/2025 15:39:48 22/09/2025 15:40:17 22/09/2025 15:40:17 22/09/2025 15:40:45 22/09/2025 15:41:01 22/09/2025 15:42:19 22/09/2025 15:43:00 22/09/2025 15:44:59 22/09/2025 15:44:59 22/09/2025 15:44:59 22/09/2025 15:45:01 22/09/2025 15:45:07 22/09/2025 15:48:24 22/09/2025 15:48:24 22/09/2025 15:50:31 22/09/2025 15:52:58 22/09/2025 15:54:44 22/09/2025 15:54:44 22/09/2025 15:54:44 22/09/2025 15:54:44 22/09/2025 15:54:44 22/09/2025 15:54:44 22/09/2025 15:54:44 22/09/2025 15:54:44 22/09/2025 15:54:44 22/09/2025 15:56:38 22/09/2025 15:56:49 22/09/2025 15:58:31 22/09/2025 16:00:26 22/09/2025 16:00:29 22/09/2025 16:00:29 22/09/2025 16:00:29 22/09/2025 16:01:07 22/09/2025 16:01:07 22/09/2025 16:04:00 22/09/2025 16:06:49 22/09/2025 16:06:49 22/09/2025 16:06:49 22/09/2025 16:06:57 22/09/2025 16:07:16 22/09/2025 16:07:16 22/09/2025 16:07:16 22/09/2025 16:08:04 22/09/2025 16:08:04 22/09/2025 16:09:12 22/09/2025 16:09:12 22/09/2025 16:09:48 22/09/2025 16:10:22 22/09/2025 16:10:22 22/09/2025 16:11:29 22/09/2025 16:11:29 22/09/2025 16:11:29 22/09/2025 16:12:42 22/09/2025 16:12:42 22/09/2025 16:12:42 22/09/2025 16:12:45 22/09/2025 16:13:43 22/09/2025 16:13:43 22/09/2025 16:14:54 22/09/2025 16:14:54 22/09/2025 16:14:54 22/09/2025 16:15:15 22/09/2025 16:16:01 22/09/2025 16:16:01 22/09/2025 16:17:07 22/09/2025 16:17:07 22/09/2025 16:18:09 22/09/2025 16:18:18 22/09/2025 16:18:20 22/09/2025 16:19:23 22/09/2025 16:20:05 22/09/2025 16:20:05 22/09/2025 16:20:18 22/09/2025 16:20:23 22/09/2025 16:20:35 22/09/2025 16:21:41 22/09/2025 16:21:41 22/09/2025 16:21:41 22/09/2025 16:21:41 22/09/2025 16:21:41 22/09/2025 16:22:18 22/09/2025 16:22:18 22/09/2025 16:22:18 22/09/2025 16:22:18 22/09/2025 16:22:18 22/09/2025 16:22:18 22/09/2025 16:22:18 22/09/2025 16:22:30 22/09/2025 16:24:06 22/09/2025 16:24:30 22/09/2025 16:24:33 22/09/2025 16:24:46 22/09/2025 16:24:55 22/09/2025 16:24:55 22/09/2025 16:26:02 22/09/2025 16:26:02 22/09/2025 16:26:02 22/09/2025 16:26:02 22/09/2025 16:26:02 22/09/2025 16:26:02 22/09/2025 16:26:02 22/09/2025 16:26:37 22/09/2025 16:26:37 22/09/2025 16:29:04 22/09/2025 16:29:04 22/09/2025 16:29:04 22/09/2025 16:29:04 00489106097TRLO1.1.1 00489107197TRLO1.1.1 00489107208TRLO1.1.1 00489107209TRLO1.1.1 00489107910TRLO1.1.1 00489107909TRLO1.1.1 00489109412TRLO1.1.1 00489109631TRLO1.1.1 00489109967TRLO1.1.1 00489109998TRLO1.1.1 00489110125TRLO1.1.1 00489110221TRLO1.1.1 00489110222TRLO1.1.1 00489112612TRLO1.1.1 00489112656TRLO1.1.1 00489112657TRLO1.1.1 00489112658TRLO1.1.1 00489112659TRLO1.1.1 00489115427TRLO1.1.1 00489117571TRLO1.1.1 00489120664TRLO1.1.1 00489120665TRLO1.1.1 00489124815TRLO1.1.1 00489124816TRLO1.1.1 00489124817TRLO1.1.1 00489124820TRLO1.1.1 00489124819TRLO1.1.1 00489124818TRLO1.1.1 00489127217TRLO1.1.1 00489128163TRLO1.1.1 00489129469TRLO1.1.1 00489129470TRLO1.1.1 00489129528TRLO1.1.1 00489129693TRLO1.1.1 00489130365TRLO1.1.1 00489134955TRLO1.1.1 00489134958TRLO1.1.1 00489134956TRLO1.1.1 00489134957TRLO1.1.1 00489134960TRLO1.1.1 00489134959TRLO1.1.1 00489134985TRLO1.1.1 00489136310TRLO1.1.1 00489136311TRLO1.1.1 00489136312TRLO1.1.1 00489136313TRLO1.1.1 00489136318TRLO1.1.1 00489137230TRLO1.1.1 00489138735TRLO1.1.1 00489138736TRLO1.1.1 00489139555TRLO1.1.1 00489140380TRLO1.1.1 00489140382TRLO1.1.1 00489140684TRLO1.1.1 00489140685TRLO1.1.1 00489142622TRLO1.1.1 00489142623TRLO1.1.1 00489143100TRLO1.1.1 00489143696TRLO1.1.1 00489143714TRLO1.1.1 00489143712TRLO1.1.1 00489143713TRLO1.1.1 00489145206TRLO1.1.1 00489145207TRLO1.1.1 00489145208TRLO1.1.1 00489145816TRLO1.1.1 00489147626TRLO1.1.1 00489148079TRLO1.1.1 00489148082TRLO1.1.1 00489148080TRLO1.1.1 00489149303TRLO1.1.1 00489150947TRLO1.1.1 00489150948TRLO1.1.1 00489151162TRLO1.1.1 00489151205TRLO1.1.1 00489152118TRLO1.1.1 00489152838TRLO1.1.1 00489152837TRLO1.1.1 00489154330TRLO1.1.1 00489154329TRLO1.1.1 00489154622TRLO1.1.1 00489154639TRLO1.1.1 00489156596TRLO1.1.1 00489157604TRLO1.1.1 00489157605TRLO1.1.1 00489157606TRLO1.1.1 00489157662TRLO1.1.1 00489157931TRLO1.1.1 00489157937TRLO1.1.1 00489159429TRLO1.1.1 00489159430TRLO1.1.1 00489160652TRLO1.1.1 00489161121TRLO1.1.1 00489161386TRLO1.1.1 00489161397TRLO1.1.1 00489162539TRLO1.1.1 00489163704TRLO1.1.1 00489163703TRLO1.1.1 00489163705TRLO1.1.1 00489164505TRLO1.1.1 00489164821TRLO1.1.1 00489165453TRLO1.1.1 00489165454TRLO1.1.1 00489165928TRLO1.1.1 00489166861TRLO1.1.1 00489166862TRLO1.1.1 00489168205TRLO1.1.1 00489172289TRLO1.1.1 00489173353TRLO1.1.1 00489173383TRLO1.1.1 00489173382TRLO1.1.1 00489173403TRLO1.1.1 00489173424TRLO1.1.1 00489173425TRLO1.1.1 00489173739TRLO1.1.1 00489174708TRLO1.1.1 00489176162TRLO1.1.1 00489176987TRLO1.1.1 00489176988TRLO1.1.1 00489177030TRLO1.1.1 00489177728TRLO1.1.1 00489177727TRLO1.1.1 00489177726TRLO1.1.1 00489178460TRLO1.1.1 00489178507TRLO1.1.1 00489178714TRLO1.1.1 00489179129TRLO1.1.1 00489179651TRLO1.1.1 00489179652TRLO1.1.1 00489179860TRLO1.1.1 00489179977TRLO1.1.1 00489180212TRLO1.1.1 00489180410TRLO1.1.1 00489180411TRLO1.1.1 00489180793TRLO1.1.1 00489181149TRLO1.1.1 00489181262TRLO1.1.1 00489181263TRLO1.1.1 00489182519TRLO1.1.1 00489182520TRLO1.1.1 00489182623TRLO1.1.1 00489182968TRLO1.1.1 00489183375TRLO1.1.1 00489184092TRLO1.1.1 00489184143TRLO1.1.1 00489184144TRLO1.1.1 00489184305TRLO1.1.1 00489184306TRLO1.1.1 00489184307TRLO1.1.1 00489184308TRLO1.1.1 00489184309TRLO1.1.1 00489184310TRLO1.1.1 00489184342TRLO1.1.1 00489184761TRLO1.1.1 00489186153TRLO1.1.1 00489186321TRLO1.1.1 00489186492TRLO1.1.1 00489186493TRLO1.1.1 00489186494TRLO1.1.1 00489186495TRLO1.1.1 00489186871TRLO1.1.1 00489187433TRLO1.1.1 00489187434TRLO1.1.1 00489191414TRLO1.1.1 00489191421TRLO1.1.1 00489191422TRLO1.1.1 00489191420TRLO1.1.1 00489191426TRLO1.1.1 00489191425TRLO1.1.1 00489191867TRLO1.1.1 00489192108TRLO1.1.1 00489192109TRLO1.1.1 00489192111TRLO1.1.1 00489192112TRLO1.1.1 00489192110TRLO1.1.1 00489192372TRLO1.1.1 00489192373TRLO1.1.1 00489193120TRLO1.1.1 00489193121TRLO1.1.1 00489194401TRLO1.1.1 00489194402TRLO1.1.1 00489195450TRLO1.1.1 00489195451TRLO1.1.1 00489196366TRLO1.1.1 00489196367TRLO1.1.1 00489196368TRLO1.1.1 00489196450TRLO1.1.1 00489196501TRLO1.1.1 00489196500TRLO1.1.1 00489197381TRLO1.1.1 00489197380TRLO1.1.1 00489197382TRLO1.1.1 00489198232TRLO1.1.1 00489198586TRLO1.1.1 00489198587TRLO1.1.1 00489200177TRLO1.1.1 00489200178TRLO1.1.1 00489200179TRLO1.1.1 00489200187TRLO1.1.1 00489200188TRLO1.1.1 00489200597TRLO1.1.1 00489200687TRLO1.1.1 00489200899TRLO1.1.1 00489200900TRLO1.1.1 00489200906TRLO1.1.1 00489200907TRLO1.1.1 00489201731TRLO1.1.1 00489202868TRLO1.1.1 00489203037TRLO1.1.1 00489203337TRLO1.1.1 00489203338TRLO1.1.1 00489203390TRLO1.1.1 00489203420TRLO1.1.1 00489203672TRLO1.1.1 00489204578TRLO1.1.1 00489204579TRLO1.1.1 00489204580TRLO1.1.1 00489205786TRLO1.1.1 00489205784TRLO1.1.1 00489205785TRLO1.1.1 00489206759TRLO1.1.1 00489206761TRLO1.1.1 00489206760TRLO1.1.1 00489207120TRLO1.1.1 00489207140TRLO1.1.1 00489208068TRLO1.1.1 00489208638TRLO1.1.1 00489208991TRLO1.1.1 00489209584TRLO1.1.1 00489209612TRLO1.1.1 00489209611TRLO1.1.1 00489209799TRLO1.1.1 00489209881TRLO1.1.1 00489210469TRLO1.1.1 00489210474TRLO1.1.1 00489211027TRLO1.1.1 00489211028TRLO1.1.1 00489211043TRLO1.1.1 00489211084TRLO1.1.1 00489212042TRLO1.1.1 00489212061TRLO1.1.1 00489212265TRLO1.1.1 00489212662TRLO1.1.1 00489213297TRLO1.1.1 00489213762TRLO1.1.1 00489213993TRLO1.1.1 00489213995TRLO1.1.1 00489213994TRLO1.1.1 00489214143TRLO1.1.1 00489214379TRLO1.1.1 00489214482TRLO1.1.1 00489214559TRLO1.1.1 00489214560TRLO1.1.1 00489214616TRLO1.1.1 00489214656TRLO1.1.1 00489215414TRLO1.1.1 00489215763TRLO1.1.1 00489215955TRLO1.1.1 00489216018TRLO1.1.1 00489216019TRLO1.1.1 00489216120TRLO1.1.1 00489217884TRLO1.1.1 00489217885TRLO1.1.1 00489219574TRLO1.1.1 00489219575TRLO1.1.1 00489219875TRLO1.1.1 00489220169TRLO1.1.1 00489220170TRLO1.1.1 00489220171TRLO1.1.1 00489220893TRLO1.1.1 00489220894TRLO1.1.1 00489222208TRLO1.1.1 00489222209TRLO1.1.1 00489223013TRLO1.1.1 00489223012TRLO1.1.1 00489223014TRLO1.1.1 00489223015TRLO1.1.1 00489223487TRLO1.1.1 00489224364TRLO1.1.1 00489225429TRLO1.1.1 00489225514TRLO1.1.1 00489225605TRLO1.1.1 00489225725TRLO1.1.1 00489225808TRLO1.1.1 00489226524TRLO1.1.1 00489226525TRLO1.1.1 00489228048TRLO1.1.1 00489228049TRLO1.1.1 00489228050TRLO1.1.1 00489228134TRLO1.1.1 00489228135TRLO1.1.1 00489228446TRLO1.1.1 00489228445TRLO1.1.1 00489228624TRLO1.1.1 00489228625TRLO1.1.1 00489228850TRLO1.1.1 00489228948TRLO1.1.1 00489230065TRLO1.1.1 00489230948TRLO1.1.1 00489231521TRLO1.1.1 00489231995TRLO1.1.1 00489232585TRLO1.1.1 00489232998TRLO1.1.1 00489232999TRLO1.1.1 00489233005TRLO1.1.1 00489234624TRLO1.1.1 00489234626TRLO1.1.1 00489234625TRLO1.1.1 00489235585TRLO1.1.1 00489235583TRLO1.1.1 00489235587TRLO1.1.1 00489235588TRLO1.1.1 00489235590TRLO1.1.1 00489236539TRLO1.1.1 00489236659TRLO1.1.1 00489236784TRLO1.1.1 00489237260TRLO1.1.1 00489237259TRLO1.1.1 00489237973TRLO1.1.1 00489239296TRLO1.1.1 00489239513TRLO1.1.1 00489239722TRLO1.1.1 00489239723TRLO1.1.1 00489239724TRLO1.1.1 00489239725TRLO1.1.1 00489239726TRLO1.1.1 00489239727TRLO1.1.1 00489239826TRLO1.1.1 00489239827TRLO1.1.1 00489239830TRLO1.1.1 00489240652TRLO1.1.1 00489241706TRLO1.1.1 00489241967TRLO1.1.1 00489242451TRLO1.1.1 00489242452TRLO1.1.1 00489242668TRLO1.1.1 00489242669TRLO1.1.1 00489242729TRLO1.1.1 00489242731TRLO1.1.1 00489242788TRLO1.1.1 00489242789TRLO1.1.1 00489243077TRLO1.1.1 00489243078TRLO1.1.1 00489244010TRLO1.1.1 00489244105TRLO1.1.1 00489244822TRLO1.1.1 00489245041TRLO1.1.1 00489245384TRLO1.1.1 00489245405TRLO1.1.1 00489245406TRLO1.1.1 00489246753TRLO1.1.1 00489246754TRLO1.1.1 00489246995TRLO1.1.1 00489247476TRLO1.1.1 00489247912TRLO1.1.1 00489247913TRLO1.1.1 00489247970TRLO1.1.1 00489247971TRLO1.1.1 00489248919TRLO1.1.1 00489248920TRLO1.1.1 00489249445TRLO1.1.1 00489249575TRLO1.1.1 00489249657TRLO1.1.1 00489250156TRLO1.1.1 00489250218TRLO1.1.1 00489250219TRLO1.1.1 00489250587TRLO1.1.1 00489250586TRLO1.1.1 00489251123TRLO1.1.1 00489251184TRLO1.1.1 00489251598TRLO1.1.1 00489251920TRLO1.1.1 00489251957TRLO1.1.1 00489251964TRLO1.1.1 00489252761TRLO1.1.1 00489252766TRLO1.1.1 00489253608TRLO1.1.1 00489253754TRLO1.1.1 00489253755TRLO1.1.1 00489253867TRLO1.1.1 00489253946TRLO1.1.1 00489254412TRLO1.1.1 00489254628TRLO1.1.1 00489255944TRLO1.1.1 00489255946TRLO1.1.1 00489255945TRLO1.1.1 00489255973TRLO1.1.1 00489256021TRLO1.1.1 00489257343TRLO1.1.1 00489257344TRLO1.1.1 00489258043TRLO1.1.1 00489259095TRLO1.1.1 00489260200TRLO1.1.1 00489260201TRLO1.1.1 00489260203TRLO1.1.1 00489260202TRLO1.1.1 00489260205TRLO1.1.1 00489260204TRLO1.1.1 00489260207TRLO1.1.1 00489260208TRLO1.1.1 00489260206TRLO1.1.1 00489260992TRLO1.1.1 00489261120TRLO1.1.1 00489261822TRLO1.1.1 00489262669TRLO1.1.1 00489262675TRLO1.1.1 00489262677TRLO1.1.1 00489262676TRLO1.1.1 00489262958TRLO1.1.1 00489262959TRLO1.1.1 00489264121TRLO1.1.1 00489265413TRLO1.1.1 00489265414TRLO1.1.1 00489265415TRLO1.1.1 00489265464TRLO1.1.1 00489265595TRLO1.1.1 00489265597TRLO1.1.1 00489265596TRLO1.1.1 00489265894TRLO1.1.1 00489265895TRLO1.1.1 00489266279TRLO1.1.1 00489266278TRLO1.1.1 00489266585TRLO1.1.1 00489266778TRLO1.1.1 00489266779TRLO1.1.1 00489267249TRLO1.1.1 00489267251TRLO1.1.1 00489267250TRLO1.1.1 00489267758TRLO1.1.1 00489267759TRLO1.1.1 00489267760TRLO1.1.1 00489267786TRLO1.1.1 00489268125TRLO1.1.1 00489268126TRLO1.1.1 00489268538TRLO1.1.1 00489268539TRLO1.1.1 00489268540TRLO1.1.1 00489268822TRLO1.1.1 00489269141TRLO1.1.1 00489269142TRLO1.1.1 00489269609TRLO1.1.1 00489269608TRLO1.1.1 00489270206TRLO1.1.1 00489270273TRLO1.1.1 00489270285TRLO1.1.1 00489270736TRLO1.1.1 00489271016TRLO1.1.1 00489271017TRLO1.1.1 00489271160TRLO1.1.1 00489271228TRLO1.1.1 00489271365TRLO1.1.1 00489271971TRLO1.1.1 00489271972TRLO1.1.1 00489271976TRLO1.1.1 00489271977TRLO1.1.1 00489271978TRLO1.1.1 00489272295TRLO1.1.1 00489272296TRLO1.1.1 00489272297TRLO1.1.1 00489272298TRLO1.1.1 00489272299TRLO1.1.1 00489272301TRLO1.1.1 00489272300TRLO1.1.1 00489272408TRLO1.1.1 00489273131TRLO1.1.1 00489273487TRLO1.1.1 00489273543TRLO1.1.1 00489273703TRLO1.1.1 00489273821TRLO1.1.1 00489273822TRLO1.1.1 00489274443TRLO1.1.1 00489274442TRLO1.1.1 00489274444TRLO1.1.1 00489274441TRLO1.1.1 00489274445TRLO1.1.1 00489274446TRLO1.1.1 00489274447TRLO1.1.1 00489274629TRLO1.1.1 00489274630TRLO1.1.1 00489275854TRLO1.1.1 00489275855TRLO1.1.1 00489275856TRLO1.1.1 00489275857TRLO1.1.1 CHIX XLON TRQX BATE XLON XLON AQXE TRQX BATE AQXE CHIX XLON XLON AQXE XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON CHIX CHIX CHIX CHIX AQXE AQXE XLON XLON AQXE XLON XLON TRQX TRQX AQXE XLON CHIX BATE AQXE BATE BATE TRQX XLON CHIX BATE CHIX XLON TRQX AQXE XLON TRQX TRQX CHIX AQXE CHIX BATE XLON XLON XLON XLON TRQX AQXE CHIX BATE XLON XLON XLON TRQX CHIX XLON AQXE BATE TRQX CHIX CHIX BATE AQXE AQXE TRQX TRQX CHIX CHIX BATE AQXE TRQX XLON XLON XLON CHIX BATE AQXE TRQX TRQX XLON CHIX AQXE BATE TRQX XLON XLON XLON CHIX AQXE XLON XLON TRQX BATE TRQX XLON XLON TRQX CHIX CHIX AQXE BATE BATE XLON XLON XLON CHIX CHIX AQXE TRQX XLON BATE CHIX AQXE XLON XLON XLON XLON TRQX CHIX TRQX XLON XLON AQXE TRQX CHIX TRQX TRQX TRQX CHIX XLON XLON TRQX TRQX TRQX BATE BATE BATE AQXE AQXE XLON CHIX AQXE AQXE XLON CHIX XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON BATE XLON XLON XLON AQXE AQXE XLON BATE BATE TRQX TRQX TRQX XLON AQXE XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON CHIX BATE BATE XLON XLON AQXE XLON BATE BATE CHIX AQXE XLON TRQX TRQX XLON TRQX AQXE AQXE BATE BATE XLON XLON TRQX CHIX CHIX AQXE BATE XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON AQXE BATE XLON XLON AQXE XLON TRQX BATE CHIX XLON XLON TRQX CHIX AQXE BATE XLON XLON TRQX BATE XLON XLON CHIX XLON TRQX CHIX BATE AQXE CHIX AQXE AQXE AQXE XLON XLON TRQX AQXE BATE CHIX XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON BATE CHIX AQXE TRQX XLON XLON XLON XLON CHIX BATE TRQX AQXE XLON XLON TRQX XLON AQXE CHIX BATE XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON TRQX TRQX AQXE AQXE CHIX CHIX XLON BATE XLON AQXE CHIX XLON BATE XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON CHIX BATE XLON XLON AQXE AQXE XLON CHIX CHIX BATE XLON XLON AQXE XLON TRQX TRQX TRQX TRQX TRQX CHIX CHIX BATE XLON TRQX XLON AQXE AQXE CHIX CHIX BATE CHIX CHIX CHIX XLON XLON XLON TRQX AQXE XLON BATE CHIX CHIX TRQX TRQX XLON AQXE CHIX BATE XLON XLON XLON XLON TRQX XLON AQXE BATE CHIX CHIX XLON XLON TRQX XLON AQXE XLON CHIX BATE XLON TRQX AQXE XLON XLON BATE CHIX XLON TRQX XLON XLON XLON XLON AQXE XLON XLON XLON XLON CHIX BATE CHIX BATE AQXE XLON TRQX TRQX XLON XLON BATE XLON XLON CHIX TRQX AQXE BATE BATE BATE XLON XLON XLON BATE XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON BATE XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON BATE XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON BATE XLON XLON XLON XLON BATE XLON CHIX XLON TRQX TRQX CHIX BATE XLON XLON XLON CHIX CHIX TRQX AQXE TRQX TRQX TRQX AQXE AQXE AQXE BATE XLON AQXE BATE CHIX TRQX TRQX XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON XLON BATE XLON AQXE CHIX XLON TRQX