Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 23

Bodycotewww.bodycote.com

23 September 2025

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback extension programme announced on 30 July 2025 (the Extended Programme), it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through Jefferies International Limited:

Date of purchase:

22 September 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

36,248

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

639.00p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

632.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(pence per share)

635.77p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 175,843,607 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of this Extended Programme, the Company has purchased a total of 1,466,797 Ordinary Shares. In addition to the 14,145,768 Ordinary Shares purchased under the Share Buyback Programme between March 2024 and July 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 15,612,565 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 9.6.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: Jefferies International Limited

Intermediary code: JEFFGB2XXXX

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

© 2025 PR Newswire
