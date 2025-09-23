Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 23-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 49,520 Ordinary shares purchased: 370.20p Highest price paid per share: 364.40p Lowest price paid per share: 368.4122p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,806,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,240,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,520

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.4122

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 417 365.00 08:17:02 00030163590TRDU0 XLON 92 365.00 08:17:02 00030163591TRDU0 XLON 128 364.80 08:17:02 00030163592TRDU0 XLON 387 364.80 08:17:02 00030163593TRDU0 XLON 98 364.40 08:17:02 00030163594TRDU0 XLON 132 364.40 08:17:02 00030163595TRDU0 XLON 505 366.40 08:40:47 00030163731TRDU0 XLON 553 366.40 08:40:47 00030163732TRDU0 XLON 52 366.00 08:43:50 00030163756TRDU0 XLON 17 366.00 08:43:50 00030163757TRDU0 XLON 3 366.00 08:43:50 00030163758TRDU0 XLON 541 366.60 08:46:17 00030163760TRDU0 XLON 302 366.60 08:53:02 00030163780TRDU0 XLON 243 366.60 08:53:02 00030163781TRDU0 XLON 147 366.60 08:59:35 00030163794TRDU0 XLON 76 366.60 08:59:35 00030163795TRDU0 XLON 84 367.00 09:02:19 00030163802TRDU0 XLON 220 368.00 09:22:00 00030163889TRDU0 XLON 88 368.00 09:22:01 00030163890TRDU0 XLON 20 368.00 09:22:01 00030163891TRDU0 XLON 256 368.00 09:23:52 00030163894TRDU0 XLON 85 368.00 09:23:52 00030163895TRDU0 XLON 1,186 368.00 09:23:52 00030163896TRDU0 XLON 56 367.80 09:23:52 00030163897TRDU0 XLON 339 367.80 09:23:52 00030163898TRDU0 XLON 85 367.80 09:23:52 00030163899TRDU0 XLON 1,047 367.80 09:23:52 00030163900TRDU0 XLON 455 368.00 09:31:12 00030163925TRDU0 XLON 20 368.00 09:31:12 00030163926TRDU0 XLON 73 368.00 09:31:12 00030163927TRDU0 XLON 11 368.00 09:31:12 00030163928TRDU0 XLON 20 368.40 09:51:18 00030164028TRDU0 XLON 20 368.40 09:51:18 00030164029TRDU0 XLON 486 368.40 09:51:18 00030164030TRDU0 XLON 25 367.80 09:51:18 00030164031TRDU0 XLON 9 367.80 09:51:18 00030164032TRDU0 XLON 11 367.80 09:51:18 00030164033TRDU0 XLON 67 367.80 09:51:20 00030164034TRDU0 XLON 16 367.80 09:51:20 00030164035TRDU0 XLON 4 367.80 09:51:20 00030164036TRDU0 XLON 5 367.80 09:53:37 00030164039TRDU0 XLON 32 367.80 09:53:37 00030164040TRDU0 XLON 27 367.80 09:53:37 00030164041TRDU0 XLON 1,145 367.80 09:53:37 00030164042TRDU0 XLON 994 367.60 10:11:20 00030164230TRDU0 XLON 491 367.80 10:28:14 00030164274TRDU0 XLON 129 367.80 10:35:01 00030164290TRDU0 XLON 1,622 367.80 10:40:35 00030164303TRDU0 XLON 486 367.80 10:40:35 00030164304TRDU0 XLON 477 367.40 11:08:08 00030164440TRDU0 XLON 539 367.40 11:08:08 00030164441TRDU0 XLON 481 367.20 11:08:08 00030164442TRDU0 XLON 297 367.20 11:19:44 00030164505TRDU0 XLON 71 367.20 11:19:44 00030164506TRDU0 XLON 1,109 368.60 11:52:55 00030164550TRDU0 XLON 309 368.60 11:53:17 00030164551TRDU0 XLON 255 368.60 11:53:17 00030164552TRDU0 XLON 66 368.60 11:59:20 00030164565TRDU0 XLON 363 368.60 11:59:20 00030164566TRDU0 XLON 1,024 369.40 12:15:41 00030164586TRDU0 XLON 1,130 369.40 12:15:41 00030164587TRDU0 XLON 58 370.20 12:36:15 00030164609TRDU0 XLON 322 370.20 12:36:15 00030164610TRDU0 XLON 386 370.20 12:41:19 00030164615TRDU0 XLON 106 370.20 12:41:19 00030164616TRDU0 XLON 38 370.20 12:41:19 00030164617TRDU0 XLON 48 370.20 12:41:19 00030164618TRDU0 XLON 28 370.20 12:49:02 00030164619TRDU0 XLON 502 370.20 12:49:18 00030164620TRDU0 XLON 912 369.80 12:50:14 00030164632TRDU0 XLON 505 369.60 12:50:14 00030164633TRDU0 XLON 600 369.60 13:27:37 00030164651TRDU0 XLON 846 369.60 13:27:37 00030164652TRDU0 XLON 1,438 369.20 13:30:31 00030164657TRDU0 XLON 518 369.00 13:33:37 00030164672TRDU0 XLON 520 369.40 13:49:36 00030164692TRDU0 XLON 20 369.60 13:54:56 00030164693TRDU0 XLON 117 369.60 13:57:05 00030164704TRDU0 XLON 117 369.60 13:59:54 00030164707TRDU0 XLON 361 369.60 13:59:54 00030164708TRDU0 XLON 575 369.60 14:00:08 00030164712TRDU0 XLON 560 369.60 14:06:00 00030164725TRDU0 XLON 123 368.80 14:06:45 00030164726TRDU0 XLON 1 368.80 14:06:45 00030164727TRDU0 XLON 118 368.80 14:12:52 00030164739TRDU0 XLON 521 368.80 14:18:06 00030164748TRDU0 XLON 518 368.60 14:18:06 00030164749TRDU0 XLON 1,022 368.40 14:18:06 00030164750TRDU0 XLON 270 368.20 14:33:01 00030164778TRDU0 XLON 1,000 368.00 14:33:45 00030164779TRDU0 XLON 500 368.00 14:33:45 00030164780TRDU0 XLON 489 368.20 14:39:11 00030164809TRDU0 XLON 503 367.60 14:44:30 00030164841TRDU0 XLON 511 367.60 14:44:30 00030164842TRDU0 XLON 497 367.40 14:44:30 00030164840TRDU0 XLON 11 366.60 14:53:40 00030164996TRDU0 XLON 578 366.80 14:54:42 00030165008TRDU0 XLON 1,082 367.20 15:00:03 00030165029TRDU0 XLON 511 366.60 15:00:03 00030165030TRDU0 XLON 529 367.00 15:11:58 00030165159TRDU0 XLON 8 367.20 15:43:12 00030165401TRDU0 XLON 345 368.00 15:53:08 00030165472TRDU0 XLON 202 368.00 15:53:08 00030165473TRDU0 XLON 732 368.40 16:02:22 00030165508TRDU0 XLON 70 368.40 16:02:22 00030165509TRDU0 XLON 1 369.00 16:06:37 00030165542TRDU0 XLON 69 369.00 16:06:37 00030165543TRDU0 XLON 71 369.60 16:15:34 00030165623TRDU0 XLON 209 369.60 16:15:34 00030165624TRDU0 XLON 130 369.60 16:15:34 00030165625TRDU0 XLON 1,504 369.40 16:15:34 00030165626TRDU0 XLON 518 369.40 16:15:34 00030165627TRDU0 XLON 607 369.40 16:15:34 00030165628TRDU0 XLON 379 369.40 16:15:34 00030165629TRDU0 XLON 607 369.40 16:15:34 00030165630TRDU0 XLON 72 369.40 16:15:34 00030165631TRDU0 XLON 1,432 369.40 16:15:34 00030165632TRDU0 XLON 72 369.40 16:15:34 00030165633TRDU0 XLON 379 369.40 16:15:34 00030165634TRDU0 XLON 986 369.40 16:15:34 00030165635TRDU0 XLON 139 369.40 16:15:34 00030165636TRDU0 XLON 676 369.40 16:15:34 00030165637TRDU0 XLON 403 369.20 16:15:35 00030165638TRDU0 XLON 156 369.20 16:15:35 00030165639TRDU0 XLON 545 369.20 16:15:35 00030165640TRDU0 XLON 546 369.00 16:15:35 00030165641TRDU0 XLON 487 369.00 16:15:35 00030165642TRDU0 XLON 97 368.80 16:26:10 00030165710TRDU0 XLON 119 368.80 16:27:22 00030165713TRDU0 XLON 301 368.80 16:27:39 00030165714TRDU0 XLON 305 368.80 16:27:39 00030165715TRDU0 XLON 301 368.80 16:27:39 00030165716TRDU0 XLON 263 368.40 16:28:24 00030165717TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

