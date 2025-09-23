Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DQ1V | ISIN: FI4000233317 | Ticker-Symbol: 9H0
Frankfurt
23.09.25 | 08:03
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERSIZE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERSIZE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2025 10:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enersize Oyj: Enersize informs: Pure Positioning AB acquires the SveBorr Group

On 1 September 2025, Enersize announced that the Company had entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Pure Positioning AB (publ) ("PPAB") regarding a potential acquisition of the company. PPAB has today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the Swedish SveBorr Group, consisting of Sveborr Holding AB (parent company with fixed assets), Sve Borr i Karlskoga AB, and SveBorr Grundläggning AB (both operating subsidiaries).

Enersize notes that the acquisition is in line with PPAB's strategy to develop an acquisition-driven business focused on the digitalization of geothermal energy. Should the contemplated merger between Enersize and PPAB be realized, this transaction could represent a first step in a broader acquisition journey.

Link to PPAB's press release: 2025-09-23-press-release.pdf

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO
E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors
E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.
The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.

For more information, visit https://enersize.com

Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.