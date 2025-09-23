Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.09.2025
Avanti Gold steigt um 1.500% - und steht womöglich erst am Anfang
WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093 | Ticker-Symbol: G1MN
Tradegate
23.09.25 | 17:37
0,914 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.09.2025 16:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Antimony Resources Starts Phase Two Drill Program at Globex's Bald Hill Antimony Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to update shareholders as regards continuing work on Globex's Bald Hill Antimony Property located in New Brunswick under option to Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE, K8JO-FSE).

Antimony Resources have announced today, that having recently completed drilling of 3,150 m in 16 drill holes, that they have re-commenced drilling in order to complete a total of 6,000 m of drilling. They further announced that they have discovered a second mineralized zone approximately 450 m southeast of the Main Zone. Drilling in the first phase intersected high-grade antimony bearing stibnite in 75% of the holes including, 4.17% Sb over 7.4m, 9.85% Sb over 4.3 m and 14.91 % Sb over 3.0 m. Intersections covered a strike length of 400 m vertical. (See Globex press releases dated July 2, 2025, July 28, 2025, and August 28, 2025). Historical drilling returned intersections of up to 11.7% Sb over 4.51 m including 20.9 Sb over 2.29 m.

The new drill program will focus on infilling where drill intersections of mineralization were wide spaced on the Main Zone, "to assist in determination if there is sufficient continuity of the mineralization and data to enable the creation of a Maiden Resource." In addition, they will endeavor to extend the Main Zone mineralization to the northwest and southeast as well as to depth. Mineralization consists of massive antimony bearing stibnite, veins and stibnite bearing breccia within metasediments and metavolcanics. Alteration consists principally of sericite, quartz and carbonate. Trace of the mineralized zone is shown in Figure 1, below.

Exploration will also focus on a two-kilometer-long antimony soil anomaly (see Figure 2 attached) which has the Main Zone located at the northwest end and the newly discovered zone at the southeast end where intersections of 2.90% Sb over 8.18 m, including 5.79% Sb over 1.75 m and 8.47% Sb over 1.53 m are reported. Work along the geochemical soil anomaly will consist of mapping, trenching and depending upon results additional drilling.

Globex is pleased both by the results of Antimony's exploration to date and the speed and dedication wherein they are advancing the project.

Drillhole Locations on the Bald Hill Antimony Main Zone. Yellow triangles represent locations of massive stibnite occurrences on surface. The surface trace of the mineralization is shown in red while drill hole locations are shown by circles. Note: only the drill holes in Antimony Resources recently completed Phase One Program are shown for clarity.

Figure 1: Drillhole Locations on the Bald Hill Antimony Main Zone. Yellow triangles represent locations of massive stibnite occurrences on surface. The surface trace of the mineralization is shown in red while drill hole locations are shown by circles. Note: only the drill holes in Antimony Resources recently completed Phase One Program are shown for clarity.

Trace of the Antimony in Soil Anomaly. Note the Drilling at the NW end of the anomaly in the Main Zone and that the remainder of the Anomaly is poorly explored.

Figure 2: Trace of the Antimony in Soil Anomaly.
Note the Drilling at the NW end of the anomaly in the Main Zone and that the remainder
of the Anomaly is poorly explored.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
Executive Chairman & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8f0022a-d718-4573-a832-39d61f75634f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48d18d27-def6-4f14-a5a5-e18e5e7840c3


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
