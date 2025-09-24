Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.09.2025
Avanti Gold explodiert auf neue Hochs: Gold bei 3.750 $ - und Misisi zündet die nächste Stufe!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
München
24.09.25 | 08:08
4,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
24-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      375.20p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      366.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      372.5763p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,856,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,190,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 372.5763

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
292               372.80     08:09:22          00030166072TRDU0      XLON 
 
285               372.80     08:09:22          00030166073TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               374.40     08:16:10          00030166153TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               373.80     08:19:25          00030166203TRDU0      XLON 
 
301               373.80     08:19:25          00030166204TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               373.80     08:22:12          00030166240TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               375.20     08:34:40          00030166348TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               375.20     08:41:21          00030166379TRDU0      XLON 
 
488               375.20     08:48:07          00030166425TRDU0      XLON 
 
921               374.60     08:53:33          00030166461TRDU0      XLON 
 
187               374.60     08:53:33          00030166462TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               374.60     08:53:33          00030166463TRDU0      XLON 
 
378               374.00     09:14:07          00030166538TRDU0      XLON 
 
143               374.00     09:14:07          00030166539TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               373.00     09:19:07          00030166543TRDU0      XLON 
 
996               373.00     09:19:07          00030166544TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               373.60     09:39:29          00030166583TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               374.00     09:45:15          00030166590TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,937              374.80     09:57:11          00030166614TRDU0      XLON 
 
482               374.00     10:04:00          00030166623TRDU0      XLON 
 
487               374.40     10:23:17          00030166715TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               374.20     10:29:44          00030166730TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               374.20     10:37:00          00030166736TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,113              373.80     10:43:00          00030166748TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                373.80     11:01:00          00030166775TRDU0      XLON 
 
444               373.80     11:01:00          00030166776TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               373.60     11:05:03          00030166802TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,040              373.60     11:05:03          00030166803TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               372.40     11:16:34          00030166862TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               371.80     11:27:18          00030166884TRDU0      XLON 
 
510               372.40     11:48:13          00030166935TRDU0      XLON 
 
314               372.80     11:55:52          00030166959TRDU0      XLON 
 
266               372.80     11:55:52          00030166960TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               372.80     12:04:34          00030166987TRDU0      XLON 
 
887               372.20     12:04:34          00030166988TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               372.80     12:32:57          00030167047TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               372.80     12:32:57          00030167048TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               372.80     12:32:57          00030167049TRDU0      XLON 
 
510               373.80     12:48:58          00030167093TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                373.80     12:55:25          00030167096TRDU0      XLON 
 
270               373.80     12:55:41          00030167097TRDU0      XLON 
 
297               373.80     12:55:41          00030167098TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               373.80     13:02:56          00030167106TRDU0      XLON 
 
931               372.80     13:03:16          00030167107TRDU0      XLON 
 
377               372.60     13:03:16          00030167108TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                372.60     13:03:16          00030167109TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                372.60     13:03:16          00030167110TRDU0      XLON 
 
124               372.60     13:03:18          00030167111TRDU0      XLON 
 
305               372.40     13:20:39          00030167141TRDU0      XLON 
 
267               372.40     13:20:39          00030167142TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               372.40     13:20:39          00030167143TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                372.00     13:35:00          00030167189TRDU0      XLON 
 
972               372.00     13:35:00          00030167190TRDU0      XLON 
 
587               372.00     13:41:03          00030167203TRDU0      XLON 
 
350               372.20     13:49:02          00030167215TRDU0      XLON 
 
173               372.20     13:49:02          00030167216TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               371.80     13:51:12          00030167221TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,579              374.00     14:09:31          00030167307TRDU0      XLON 
 
873               374.00     14:11:13          00030167309TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               373.80     14:19:51          00030167336TRDU0      XLON 
 
492               374.00     14:26:18          00030167396TRDU0      XLON 
 
498               373.60     14:27:04          00030167405TRDU0      XLON 
 
72                374.20     14:39:23          00030167514TRDU0      XLON 
 
469               374.20     14:39:23          00030167515TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,106              373.40     14:41:06          00030167532TRDU0      XLON 
 
576               373.40     14:41:06          00030167533TRDU0      XLON 
 
431               374.40     14:53:23          00030167582TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               374.40     14:53:23          00030167583TRDU0      XLON 
 
487               373.60     14:55:35          00030167597TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,019              373.60     14:55:35          00030167598TRDU0      XLON 
 
482               373.80     15:08:13          00030167720TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,108              373.00     15:08:26          00030167721TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               373.00     15:08:26          00030167722TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               372.80     15:15:27          00030167822TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               372.40     15:27:51          00030167884TRDU0      XLON 
 
489               372.40     15:27:51          00030167885TRDU0      XLON 
 
483               372.20     15:27:51          00030167886TRDU0      XLON 
 
17                371.60     15:29:32          00030167899TRDU0      XLON 
 
278               371.60     15:29:32          00030167900TRDU0      XLON 
 
199               371.60     15:29:32          00030167901TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               371.00     15:32:00          00030167923TRDU0      XLON 
 
504               371.40     15:41:15          00030168036TRDU0      XLON 
 
481               371.80     15:50:49          00030168097TRDU0      XLON 
 
505               371.80     15:50:49          00030168098TRDU0      XLON 
 
128               371.40     15:51:26          00030168106TRDU0      XLON 
 
358               371.40     15:51:26          00030168108TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,008              371.20     15:57:31          00030168150TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               371.00     15:57:31          00030168151TRDU0      XLON 
 
358               367.80     16:07:56          00030168236TRDU0      XLON 
 
272               367.80     16:07:56          00030168237TRDU0      XLON 
 
480               367.60     16:07:56          00030168238TRDU0      XLON 
 
53                367.60     16:07:56          00030168239TRDU0      XLON 
 
474               367.40     16:16:37          00030168551TRDU0      XLON 
 
575               367.40     16:16:37          00030168552TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                367.40     16:16:37          00030168553TRDU0      XLON 
 
406               367.40     16:16:37          00030168554TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               367.40     16:16:37          00030168555TRDU0      XLON 
 
509               367.40     16:16:37          00030168556TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,009              366.20     16:23:49          00030168721TRDU0      XLON 
 
270               366.20     16:27:45          00030168791TRDU0      XLON 
 
436               366.20     16:27:45          00030168792TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  403000 
EQS News ID:  2202716 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2202716&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
