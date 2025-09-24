Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 23 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 375.20p Highest price paid per share: 366.20p Lowest price paid per share: 372.5763p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,856,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,190,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 23/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 372.5763

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 292 372.80 08:09:22 00030166072TRDU0 XLON 285 372.80 08:09:22 00030166073TRDU0 XLON 485 374.40 08:16:10 00030166153TRDU0 XLON 183 373.80 08:19:25 00030166203TRDU0 XLON 301 373.80 08:19:25 00030166204TRDU0 XLON 529 373.80 08:22:12 00030166240TRDU0 XLON 500 375.20 08:34:40 00030166348TRDU0 XLON 538 375.20 08:41:21 00030166379TRDU0 XLON 488 375.20 08:48:07 00030166425TRDU0 XLON 921 374.60 08:53:33 00030166461TRDU0 XLON 187 374.60 08:53:33 00030166462TRDU0 XLON 519 374.60 08:53:33 00030166463TRDU0 XLON 378 374.00 09:14:07 00030166538TRDU0 XLON 143 374.00 09:14:07 00030166539TRDU0 XLON 578 373.00 09:19:07 00030166543TRDU0 XLON 996 373.00 09:19:07 00030166544TRDU0 XLON 485 373.60 09:39:29 00030166583TRDU0 XLON 500 374.00 09:45:15 00030166590TRDU0 XLON 1,937 374.80 09:57:11 00030166614TRDU0 XLON 482 374.00 10:04:00 00030166623TRDU0 XLON 487 374.40 10:23:17 00030166715TRDU0 XLON 524 374.20 10:29:44 00030166730TRDU0 XLON 575 374.20 10:37:00 00030166736TRDU0 XLON 1,113 373.80 10:43:00 00030166748TRDU0 XLON 48 373.80 11:01:00 00030166775TRDU0 XLON 444 373.80 11:01:00 00030166776TRDU0 XLON 566 373.60 11:05:03 00030166802TRDU0 XLON 1,040 373.60 11:05:03 00030166803TRDU0 XLON 526 372.40 11:16:34 00030166862TRDU0 XLON 530 371.80 11:27:18 00030166884TRDU0 XLON 510 372.40 11:48:13 00030166935TRDU0 XLON 314 372.80 11:55:52 00030166959TRDU0 XLON 266 372.80 11:55:52 00030166960TRDU0 XLON 572 372.80 12:04:34 00030166987TRDU0 XLON 887 372.20 12:04:34 00030166988TRDU0 XLON 555 372.80 12:32:57 00030167047TRDU0 XLON 555 372.80 12:32:57 00030167048TRDU0 XLON 555 372.80 12:32:57 00030167049TRDU0 XLON 510 373.80 12:48:58 00030167093TRDU0 XLON 20 373.80 12:55:25 00030167096TRDU0 XLON 270 373.80 12:55:41 00030167097TRDU0 XLON 297 373.80 12:55:41 00030167098TRDU0 XLON 500 373.80 13:02:56 00030167106TRDU0 XLON 931 372.80 13:03:16 00030167107TRDU0 XLON 377 372.60 13:03:16 00030167108TRDU0 XLON 17 372.60 13:03:16 00030167109TRDU0 XLON 3 372.60 13:03:16 00030167110TRDU0 XLON 124 372.60 13:03:18 00030167111TRDU0 XLON 305 372.40 13:20:39 00030167141TRDU0 XLON 267 372.40 13:20:39 00030167142TRDU0 XLON 553 372.40 13:20:39 00030167143TRDU0 XLON 9 372.00 13:35:00 00030167189TRDU0 XLON 972 372.00 13:35:00 00030167190TRDU0 XLON 587 372.00 13:41:03 00030167203TRDU0 XLON 350 372.20 13:49:02 00030167215TRDU0 XLON 173 372.20 13:49:02 00030167216TRDU0 XLON 485 371.80 13:51:12 00030167221TRDU0 XLON 1,579 374.00 14:09:31 00030167307TRDU0 XLON 873 374.00 14:11:13 00030167309TRDU0 XLON 557 373.80 14:19:51 00030167336TRDU0 XLON 492 374.00 14:26:18 00030167396TRDU0 XLON 498 373.60 14:27:04 00030167405TRDU0 XLON 72 374.20 14:39:23 00030167514TRDU0 XLON 469 374.20 14:39:23 00030167515TRDU0 XLON 1,106 373.40 14:41:06 00030167532TRDU0 XLON 576 373.40 14:41:06 00030167533TRDU0 XLON 431 374.40 14:53:23 00030167582TRDU0 XLON 149 374.40 14:53:23 00030167583TRDU0 XLON 487 373.60 14:55:35 00030167597TRDU0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

1,019 373.60 14:55:35 00030167598TRDU0 XLON 482 373.80 15:08:13 00030167720TRDU0 XLON 1,108 373.00 15:08:26 00030167721TRDU0 XLON 586 373.00 15:08:26 00030167722TRDU0 XLON 516 372.80 15:15:27 00030167822TRDU0 XLON 536 372.40 15:27:51 00030167884TRDU0 XLON 489 372.40 15:27:51 00030167885TRDU0 XLON 483 372.20 15:27:51 00030167886TRDU0 XLON 17 371.60 15:29:32 00030167899TRDU0 XLON 278 371.60 15:29:32 00030167900TRDU0 XLON 199 371.60 15:29:32 00030167901TRDU0 XLON 563 371.00 15:32:00 00030167923TRDU0 XLON 504 371.40 15:41:15 00030168036TRDU0 XLON 481 371.80 15:50:49 00030168097TRDU0 XLON 505 371.80 15:50:49 00030168098TRDU0 XLON 128 371.40 15:51:26 00030168106TRDU0 XLON 358 371.40 15:51:26 00030168108TRDU0 XLON 1,008 371.20 15:57:31 00030168150TRDU0 XLON 559 371.00 15:57:31 00030168151TRDU0 XLON 358 367.80 16:07:56 00030168236TRDU0 XLON 272 367.80 16:07:56 00030168237TRDU0 XLON 480 367.60 16:07:56 00030168238TRDU0 XLON 53 367.60 16:07:56 00030168239TRDU0 XLON 474 367.40 16:16:37 00030168551TRDU0 XLON 575 367.40 16:16:37 00030168552TRDU0 XLON 21 367.40 16:16:37 00030168553TRDU0 XLON 406 367.40 16:16:37 00030168554TRDU0 XLON 485 367.40 16:16:37 00030168555TRDU0 XLON 509 367.40 16:16:37 00030168556TRDU0 XLON 1,009 366.20 16:23:49 00030168721TRDU0 XLON 270 366.20 16:27:45 00030168791TRDU0 XLON 436 366.20 16:27:45 00030168792TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 403000 EQS News ID: 2202716 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2202716&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)