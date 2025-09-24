Summa Defence Oyj: The first phase of the reverse share split of Summa Defence Oyj's shares has been registered, the new number of shares

Summa Defence Plc

Company announcement 24 September 2025 at 8:15 am EEST



On 23 September 2025, the reverse share split of Summa Defence Plc shares, as previously announced, has been executed. The arrangement includes the reduction in the number of shares, a directed share issue without payment, the redemption and cancellation of shares, as well as the issuance of new shares to the company itself without consideration. Following the reverse share split, the company's new total number of shares is 45,727,549, which includes the 50,000 new shares issued to the company without consideration in connection with the reverse share split. The new number of shares has been registered with the Finnish Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office (PRH) on 24 September 2025. Trading in the company's shares under the new total number of shares and the new ISIN code FI4000592282 will commence today, 24 September 2025, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

The company's trading symbols remain unchanged and those are:

SUMMA on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland, and

SUMMAS on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Summa Defence Plc held on 19 September 2025 resolved to execute a reverse share split and the related redemption of shares, so that after the combination, one (1) share in the company will correspond to every one hundred (100) existing shares. In connection with the execution of the reverse share split, the Board of Directors resolved to implement the directed share issue without payment approved by the General Meeting. The company issued 561,437 new shares without consideration to ensure that the number of shares held in each book-entry account recorded in the shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy and holding shares in the company would be divisible by one hundred (100).

Following the directed share issue, the company has redeemed without payment 99 out of every 100 shares, in accordance with the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Shares redeemed in connection with the reverse share split have been cancelled immediately.

The purpose of the reverse share split is to improve the conditions for trading the shares by increasing the value of an individual share and to improve the formation of the share price.

By resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting, the company issued 50,000 new shares to itself without consideration. These shares will be transferred without payment to shareholders who, on the combination date, hold:

shares registered in the securities system maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, either in the name of a custodian or directly in the name of the shareholder; or

nominee-registered shares recorded in the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy

where the number of shares held is not divisible by one hundred (100), to the extent required to make their total shareholding divisible by one hundred (100). The Board of Directors was authorised to decide on the transfer of the company's own shares without consideration (a directed share issue without payment of up to 50,000 treasury shares held by the company) to the aforementioned shareholders and to decide on the terms and conditions of such share issues/transfers. The share issue authorisation is valid until 31 October 2025.

The procedures concerning the reverse share split are described in more detail in the company announcement published by Summa Defence Plc on 19 September 2025, concerning the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting.

SUMMA DEFENCE PLC

Board of Directors

More information:

Jussi Holopainen, CEO

Phone: +358 44 517 4543

Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com

Media contact:

Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer

Phone: +358 400 437 515

Email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com

Summa Defence in brief

Summa Defence Plc is a Finnish defense and security technology group supporting industry growth and strengthening industrial production capacity amid geopolitical change. Summa Defence focuses on dual-use technologies related to security of supply, situational awareness, mobility, and defense, which benefit the civilian, security, and defence sectors while strengthening comprehensive security, security of supply, and crisis management capabilities.

The shares of Summa Defence Plc are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden (SUMMAS) and Finland (SUMMA). www.summadefence.fi/en/

The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel. +46 8-604 22 55.