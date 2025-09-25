Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 25-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 357.00p Highest price paid per share: 351.20p Lowest price paid per share: 355.0157p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,906,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,140,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.0157

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 562 351.20 08:27:26 00030169362TRDU0 XLON 565 355.00 08:43:35 00030169491TRDU0 XLON 12 355.00 08:50:20 00030169505TRDU0 XLON 440 355.00 08:50:20 00030169506TRDU0 XLON 596 354.40 08:51:08 00030169512TRDU0 XLON 645 354.20 08:51:08 00030169513TRDU0 XLON 516 352.60 09:00:29 00030169549TRDU0 XLON 554 353.40 09:16:23 00030169647TRDU0 XLON 579 354.00 09:27:00 00030169735TRDU0 XLON 494 354.00 09:27:00 00030169736TRDU0 XLON 479 353.80 09:27:00 00030169737TRDU0 XLON 494 353.60 09:27:01 00030169738TRDU0 XLON 512 354.00 09:51:03 00030169989TRDU0 XLON 500 354.00 09:52:40 00030169991TRDU0 XLON 66 354.00 09:52:40 00030169992TRDU0 XLON 508 354.00 09:59:22 00030170035TRDU0 XLON 87 354.40 10:05:46 00030170120TRDU0 XLON 351 354.40 10:05:46 00030170121TRDU0 XLON 1,600 353.60 10:05:46 00030170122TRDU0 XLON 211 352.20 10:22:00 00030170224TRDU0 XLON 542 353.20 10:36:02 00030170271TRDU0 XLON 1,543 353.00 10:36:02 00030170272TRDU0 XLON 20 354.80 11:09:51 00030170593TRDU0 XLON 485 354.80 11:09:51 00030170594TRDU0 XLON 483 354.80 11:09:51 00030170595TRDU0 XLON 464 354.80 11:09:51 00030170596TRDU0 XLON 498 354.80 11:09:51 00030170597TRDU0 XLON 59 354.40 11:21:47 00030170687TRDU0 XLON 473 354.40 11:21:47 00030170688TRDU0 XLON 449 354.80 11:22:12 00030170690TRDU0 XLON 48 354.80 11:22:12 00030170691TRDU0 XLON 528 356.60 11:33:04 00030170770TRDU0 XLON 372 357.00 11:53:00 00030170949TRDU0 XLON 129 357.00 11:53:00 00030170950TRDU0 XLON 486 357.00 12:00:05 00030171014TRDU0 XLON 35 356.20 12:11:01 00030171094TRDU0 XLON 494 356.20 12:12:02 00030171101TRDU0 XLON 479 356.60 12:15:27 00030171111TRDU0 XLON 497 356.60 12:21:16 00030171144TRDU0 XLON 335 356.60 12:27:56 00030171190TRDU0 XLON 94 356.60 12:27:56 00030171191TRDU0 XLON 107 356.60 12:27:56 00030171192TRDU0 XLON 476 356.40 12:32:24 00030171241TRDU0 XLON 640 356.40 12:32:24 00030171242TRDU0 XLON 555 356.00 12:49:26 00030171319TRDU0 XLON 578 355.60 12:56:24 00030171372TRDU0 XLON 484 355.60 13:03:33 00030171423TRDU0 XLON 530 355.60 13:09:18 00030171465TRDU0 XLON 569 355.60 13:15:41 00030171522TRDU0 XLON 520 356.60 13:22:35 00030171563TRDU0 XLON 122 356.80 13:41:16 00030171650TRDU0 XLON 356 356.80 13:41:51 00030171656TRDU0 XLON 477 356.80 13:41:51 00030171657TRDU0 XLON 1,428 356.80 13:41:51 00030171658TRDU0 XLON 120 356.80 13:41:51 00030171659TRDU0 XLON 488 356.80 13:41:51 00030171660TRDU0 XLON 332 356.20 13:56:02 00030171811TRDU0 XLON 52 356.20 13:56:02 00030171812TRDU0 XLON 168 356.20 13:56:02 00030171813TRDU0 XLON 568 356.40 14:01:24 00030171879TRDU0 XLON 1,512 356.20 14:05:00 00030172013TRDU0 XLON 122 356.80 14:25:21 00030172349TRDU0 XLON 478 356.80 14:25:21 00030172350TRDU0 XLON 484 356.80 14:25:21 00030172351TRDU0 XLON 370 356.80 14:25:21 00030172352TRDU0 XLON 381 356.60 14:43:45 00030172774TRDU0 XLON 1,302 356.60 14:43:45 00030172775TRDU0 XLON 600 356.60 14:43:45 00030172776TRDU0 XLON 600 356.60 14:43:45 00030172777TRDU0 XLON 51 356.60 14:43:45 00030172778TRDU0 XLON 219 356.60 14:43:45 00030172779TRDU0 XLON 312 356.60 14:43:45 00030172780TRDU0 XLON 206 356.20 14:46:47 00030172794TRDU0 XLON 331 356.20 14:46:47 00030172795TRDU0 XLON 260 355.40 14:51:58 00030172841TRDU0 XLON 303 355.40 14:51:58 00030172842TRDU0 XLON 488 354.40 15:00:30 00030173010TRDU0 XLON 487 354.20 15:00:30 00030173011TRDU0 XLON 519 354.20 15:00:30 00030173012TRDU0 XLON 82 353.40 15:06:08 00030173056TRDU0 XLON 432 353.40 15:06:08 00030173057TRDU0 XLON 581 355.40 15:18:19 00030173327TRDU0 XLON 566 355.40 15:19:51 00030173335TRDU0 XLON 555 354.80 15:20:41 00030173337TRDU0 XLON 531 354.80 15:20:41 00030173338TRDU0 XLON 123 354.40 15:31:19 00030173593TRDU0 XLON 388 355.40 15:39:35 00030173674TRDU0 XLON 21 355.40 15:39:35 00030173675TRDU0 XLON 964 355.40 15:39:36 00030173676TRDU0 XLON 142 355.40 15:42:10 00030173707TRDU0 XLON 69 355.40 15:42:56 00030173724TRDU0 XLON 32 355.20 15:43:15 00030173812TRDU0 XLON 326 355.20 15:43:30 00030173815TRDU0 XLON 187 355.20 15:43:30 00030173816TRDU0 XLON 6 355.00 15:47:09 00030173848TRDU0 XLON 22 355.00 15:47:09 00030173849TRDU0 XLON 334 355.00 15:47:09 00030173850TRDU0 XLON 503 355.00 15:49:40 00030173856TRDU0 XLON 1,005 354.80 15:50:04 00030173859TRDU0 XLON 490 354.20 15:55:00 00030173879TRDU0 XLON 488 354.20 15:55:00 00030173880TRDU0 XLON 481 354.20 16:03:44 00030173968TRDU0 XLON 499 354.20 16:03:44 00030173969TRDU0 XLON 537 354.20 16:03:44 00030173970TRDU0 XLON 489 353.80 16:14:49 00030174085TRDU0 XLON 367 353.80 16:17:16 00030174099TRDU0 XLON 77 353.80 16:17:16 00030174100TRDU0 XLON 137 353.80 16:17:16 00030174101TRDU0 XLON 1,690 353.20 16:17:49 00030174109TRDU0 XLON 482 353.00 16:17:49 00030174110TRDU0 XLON 239 354.20 16:27:56 00030174214TRDU0 XLON 552 354.20 16:27:56 00030174215TRDU0 XLON 485 353.80 16:28:13 00030174218TRDU0 XLON 179 353.80 16:28:13 00030174219TRDU0 XLON 42 353.80 16:29:26 00030174225TRDU0 XLON 18 353.80 16:29:38 00030174230TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

