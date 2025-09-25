Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
25.09.25 | 08:03
4,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0204,24009:59
Dow Jones News
25.09.2025 08:33 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Sep-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      357.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      351.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      355.0157p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 10,906,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 178,140,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 355.0157

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
562               351.20     08:27:26          00030169362TRDU0      XLON 
 
565               355.00     08:43:35          00030169491TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                355.00     08:50:20          00030169505TRDU0      XLON 
 
440               355.00     08:50:20          00030169506TRDU0      XLON 
 
596               354.40     08:51:08          00030169512TRDU0      XLON 
 
645               354.20     08:51:08          00030169513TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               352.60     09:00:29          00030169549TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               353.40     09:16:23          00030169647TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               354.00     09:27:00          00030169735TRDU0      XLON 
 
494               354.00     09:27:00          00030169736TRDU0      XLON 
 
479               353.80     09:27:00          00030169737TRDU0      XLON 
 
494               353.60     09:27:01          00030169738TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               354.00     09:51:03          00030169989TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               354.00     09:52:40          00030169991TRDU0      XLON 
 
66                354.00     09:52:40          00030169992TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               354.00     09:59:22          00030170035TRDU0      XLON 
 
87                354.40     10:05:46          00030170120TRDU0      XLON 
 
351               354.40     10:05:46          00030170121TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,600              353.60     10:05:46          00030170122TRDU0      XLON 
 
211               352.20     10:22:00          00030170224TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               353.20     10:36:02          00030170271TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,543              353.00     10:36:02          00030170272TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                354.80     11:09:51          00030170593TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               354.80     11:09:51          00030170594TRDU0      XLON 
 
483               354.80     11:09:51          00030170595TRDU0      XLON 
 
464               354.80     11:09:51          00030170596TRDU0      XLON 
 
498               354.80     11:09:51          00030170597TRDU0      XLON 
 
59                354.40     11:21:47          00030170687TRDU0      XLON 
 
473               354.40     11:21:47          00030170688TRDU0      XLON 
 
449               354.80     11:22:12          00030170690TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                354.80     11:22:12          00030170691TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               356.60     11:33:04          00030170770TRDU0      XLON 
 
372               357.00     11:53:00          00030170949TRDU0      XLON 
 
129               357.00     11:53:00          00030170950TRDU0      XLON 
 
486               357.00     12:00:05          00030171014TRDU0      XLON 
 
35                356.20     12:11:01          00030171094TRDU0      XLON 
 
494               356.20     12:12:02          00030171101TRDU0      XLON 
 
479               356.60     12:15:27          00030171111TRDU0      XLON 
 
497               356.60     12:21:16          00030171144TRDU0      XLON 
 
335               356.60     12:27:56          00030171190TRDU0      XLON 
 
94                356.60     12:27:56          00030171191TRDU0      XLON 
 
107               356.60     12:27:56          00030171192TRDU0      XLON 
 
476               356.40     12:32:24          00030171241TRDU0      XLON 
 
640               356.40     12:32:24          00030171242TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               356.00     12:49:26          00030171319TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               355.60     12:56:24          00030171372TRDU0      XLON 
 
484               355.60     13:03:33          00030171423TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               355.60     13:09:18          00030171465TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               355.60     13:15:41          00030171522TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               356.60     13:22:35          00030171563TRDU0      XLON 
 
122               356.80     13:41:16          00030171650TRDU0      XLON 
 
356               356.80     13:41:51          00030171656TRDU0      XLON 
 
477               356.80     13:41:51          00030171657TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,428              356.80     13:41:51          00030171658TRDU0      XLON 
 
120               356.80     13:41:51          00030171659TRDU0      XLON 
 
488               356.80     13:41:51          00030171660TRDU0      XLON 
 
332               356.20     13:56:02          00030171811TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                356.20     13:56:02          00030171812TRDU0      XLON 
 
168               356.20     13:56:02          00030171813TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               356.40     14:01:24          00030171879TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,512              356.20     14:05:00          00030172013TRDU0      XLON 
 
122               356.80     14:25:21          00030172349TRDU0      XLON 
 
478               356.80     14:25:21          00030172350TRDU0      XLON 
 
484               356.80     14:25:21          00030172351TRDU0      XLON 
 
370               356.80     14:25:21          00030172352TRDU0      XLON 
 
381               356.60     14:43:45          00030172774TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,302              356.60     14:43:45          00030172775TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               356.60     14:43:45          00030172776TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               356.60     14:43:45          00030172777TRDU0      XLON 
 
51                356.60     14:43:45          00030172778TRDU0      XLON 
 
219               356.60     14:43:45          00030172779TRDU0      XLON 
 
312               356.60     14:43:45          00030172780TRDU0      XLON 
 
206               356.20     14:46:47          00030172794TRDU0      XLON 
 
331               356.20     14:46:47          00030172795TRDU0      XLON 
 
260               355.40     14:51:58          00030172841TRDU0      XLON 
 
303               355.40     14:51:58          00030172842TRDU0      XLON 
 
488               354.40     15:00:30          00030173010TRDU0      XLON 
 
487               354.20     15:00:30          00030173011TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               354.20     15:00:30          00030173012TRDU0      XLON 
 
82                353.40     15:06:08          00030173056TRDU0      XLON 
 
432               353.40     15:06:08          00030173057TRDU0      XLON 
 
581               355.40     15:18:19          00030173327TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               355.40     15:19:51          00030173335TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               354.80     15:20:41          00030173337TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               354.80     15:20:41          00030173338TRDU0      XLON 
 
123               354.40     15:31:19          00030173593TRDU0      XLON 
 
388               355.40     15:39:35          00030173674TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                355.40     15:39:35          00030173675TRDU0      XLON 
 
964               355.40     15:39:36          00030173676TRDU0      XLON 
 
142               355.40     15:42:10          00030173707TRDU0      XLON 
 
69                355.40     15:42:56          00030173724TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                355.20     15:43:15          00030173812TRDU0      XLON 
 
326               355.20     15:43:30          00030173815TRDU0      XLON 
 
187               355.20     15:43:30          00030173816TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                355.00     15:47:09          00030173848TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                355.00     15:47:09          00030173849TRDU0      XLON 
 
334               355.00     15:47:09          00030173850TRDU0      XLON 
 
503               355.00     15:49:40          00030173856TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,005              354.80     15:50:04          00030173859TRDU0      XLON 
 
490               354.20     15:55:00          00030173879TRDU0      XLON 
 
488               354.20     15:55:00          00030173880TRDU0      XLON 
 
481               354.20     16:03:44          00030173968TRDU0      XLON 
 
499               354.20     16:03:44          00030173969TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               354.20     16:03:44          00030173970TRDU0      XLON 
 
489               353.80     16:14:49          00030174085TRDU0      XLON 
 
367               353.80     16:17:16          00030174099TRDU0      XLON 
 
77                353.80     16:17:16          00030174100TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               353.80     16:17:16          00030174101TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,690              353.20     16:17:49          00030174109TRDU0      XLON 
 
482               353.00     16:17:49          00030174110TRDU0      XLON 
 
239               354.20     16:27:56          00030174214TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               354.20     16:27:56          00030174215TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               353.80     16:28:13          00030174218TRDU0      XLON 
 
179               353.80     16:28:13          00030174219TRDU0      XLON 
 
42                353.80     16:29:26          00030174225TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                353.80     16:29:38          00030174230TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  403147 
EQS News ID:  2203442 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2203442&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.