WKN: A2ALUM | ISIN: SE0007897079 | Ticker-Symbol: V8T
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2025 08:00 Uhr
AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia Expands with Additional Preschool Places in Germany

AcadeMedia has decided to establish just over 500 new preschool places in Germany, across seven new units. With this decision, AcadeMedia now has a pipeline of approximately 2,000-2,500 new preschool places in regions with strong demand.

Today, AcadeMedia operates 103 preschools in Germany, offering 8,400 preschool places. Since entering the German market in 2017, the company's expansion strategy has focused on organic growth, with a target of 10-15 new openings per year. The newly approved preschool places will be established over the next three years.

The need for preschool places in Germany remains substantial, with an estimated shortage of around 300,000 places. Access to preschool has a major impact on both the labor market and gender equality in the country. Despite ongoing expansion of preschool capacity, only 37 percent of children under the age of three are currently enrolled. AcadeMedia therefore sees strong potential for continued growth in the coming years, both through new establishments and acquisitions.

"The demand for more preschools in Germany remains very high. Our expansion helps address this important societal need while also showcasing AcadeMedia's strong ability to grow sustainably and organically over the long term," says Kristofer Hammar, Director of Business Development at AcadeMedia.

For more information, please contact:

Luvdig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations at AcadeMedia
Telephone: +46 8 794 42 62
E-mail: ludvig.andersson@academedia.se

Kristofer Hammar, Director of business development at AcadeMedia
Telephone: +46 70-105 22 08
E-mail: kristofer.hammar@academedia.se

About AcadeMedia

AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 23,500 employees at our 900 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 213,500 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe ´s largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland and UK. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long-term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.