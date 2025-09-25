Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Nexus Uranium Corp. (CSE: NEXU) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 3H1) ("Nexus" or the "Company") provides an update on permitting for the Chord Uranium Project in Fall River County, South Dakota. Two parallel pathways are advancing: (i) state lands (Section 36) under the South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources (DANR) via an Exploration Notice of Intent (EXNI), with a Board of Minerals & Environment hearing scheduled for January 2026; and (ii) federal lands administered by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), where the Plan of Operations has been accepted and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is in place to guide the NEPA process. Public scoping on the federal process is expected to begin in October 2025.

"Our focus is having permitting on Section 36 completed in Q1 while advancing the federal NEPA review under the USFS MOU," said Jeremy Poirier, Chief Executive Officer. "We are coordinating the two processes so that, if approvals are granted, we can efficiently execute a low-disturbance high-value first-pass drill program."

State (Section 36) Permitting

The EXNI application progressed through completeness reviews and agency consultations, including cultural and environmental field surveys. Following DANR's completeness determination in April 2025, an affidavit was published; a site inspection and the petition-to-intervene deadline occurred on May 14, 2025. After a scheduling request in July and a postponement in August, the Board of Minerals & Environment hearing is scheduled to occur early in Q1. If approved, the state authorization would be issued following the hearing, subject to conditions, bonding, and any appeal periods. Additional quantitative program details for Section 36 will be provided once confirmed.

Federal (USFS) Permitting

For the October Jinx area on USFS land, the Plan of Operations was accepted on November 27, 2024. Nexus (through subsidiary Clean Nuclear Energy Corp.) and the USFS executed an MOU on July 15, 2025, to conduct the NEPA review and set communication protocols and third-party contractor scope. Pre-scoping meetings have been held; public scoping is anticipated to begin in October 2025. The proposed program provides for up to 17 drill holes, with four holes convertible to cased groundwater monitoring wells; maximum hole depth of approximately 700 feet; total surface disturbance of about 1.4 acres; access via existing roads; no new road construction; completion within one year with full reclamation. Based on the scope, USFS has indicated the project may be reviewed under the categorical exclusion at 36 CFR 220.6(e)(8), with elevation to an Environmental Assessment if extraordinary circumstances are identified. Following USFS approval, the project will continue through the state EXNI permitting process.

Chord project overview. Chord comprises approximately 3,640 contiguous acres in the southern Black Hills near Edgemont, combining 147 unpatented lode claims (~3,037 acres) with South Dakota State Mineral Lease No. 27CS230448 (~638 acres), including a small overlap area. Mineralization is sandstone-hosted within the Lakota and Fall River formations in the historic Edgemont uranium district. The project is approximately three miles southeast of enCore Energy's Dewey Burdock ISR uranium project. On September 16, 2025, enCore disclosed that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Environmental Appeals Board denied in full a petition for review challenging the project's Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control permits, confirming those permits and enabling the project to advance through federal permitting. enCore also reported the project's inclusion in the federal FAST-41 program on August 28, 2025. Dewey Burdock's progress follows more than a decade of permitting and litigation and provides important regulatory context for ISR development in the district. If Dewey Burdock is constructed, potential regional synergies may emerge over time, including agency familiarity with ISR, a skilled workforce, and opportunities for shared infrastructure or services, subject to commercial arrangements and permitting outcomes (source: enCore Energy Corp).

Other Corporate Updates

Nexus completed its plan of arrangement to acquire Basin Uranium Corp. on September 16, 2025, consolidating the U.S. portfolio under Nexus and continuing permitting at the Chord Project through Clean Nuclear Energy Corp. The Company has voluntarily filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report for the Chord Project updated to September 19, 2025 which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile (www.sedarplus.ca). The Cree East project in Saskatchewan, previously under option/earn-in, has reverted to the vendor, CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

About Nexus Uranium Corp.

Nexus Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development in the green energy sector. The Company holds five uranium projects in the United States: Chord and Wolf Canyon in South Dakota; South Pass and Great Divide Basin in Wyoming; and Wray Mesa in Utah. These projects have seen extensive historical exploration and are located in prospective development areas. Nexus also holds the Mann Lake uranium project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Warren D. Robb, P.Geo. (BC), a Director and VP Exploration of Nexus Uranium Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. , including statements regarding permitting timelines and outcomes for the Section 36 EXNI and the USFS NEPA process, timing of public scoping and hearings, potential approvals and authorizations, the scope and timing of proposed exploration activities and potential regional synergies arising from nearby projects. Forward-looking statements are based on management assumptions considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including the current regulatory frameworks of DANR and the USFS, indicative schedules for agency reviews and hearings, availability of contractors, bonding and funding, and constructive stakeholder engagement. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including changes in law, policy, or interpretation; outcomes of completeness reviews and public comments; identification of extraordinary circumstances under NEPA; scheduling changes to scoping or hearings; appeals or interventions; surface-access constraints; bonding and reclamation requirements; environmental, social or community considerations; and market conditions. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Nexus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Such statements are based on assumptions and factors considered reasonable as of the date they are made, including management's current expectations, exploration plans, geological interpretations, and market conditions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to: delays in obtaining necessary permits, changes in exploration or project plans, availability of capital and financing, regulatory developments, adverse weather or logistical challenges, and risks inherent to the mineral exploration industry.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/267781

SOURCE: Nexus Uranium Corp.