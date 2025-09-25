Mavshack AB: Mavshack decides on a rights issue and presents a financial plan

The Board of Directors of Mavshack AB has, in accordance with its mandate, today decided on a rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders. At the same time, the company presents a comprehensive financing plan to strengthen its financial position and enable a new strategic initiative in Southeast Asia, focusing on the Philippines and India.



Loan Facility

Mavshack has secured a loan facility of up to USD 6 million from Ambient Media Inc. The Loan Facility is set up in a way where Mavshack will have the opportunity to draw up to a maximum of USD 1.5 million per quarter for the coming 12 months. The interest rate for this loan taken towards this facility is STIBOR + 2% annually (approx. 4% per year). The purpose of this financing is to facilitate Mavshack's relaunch of its core business.

Rights Issue for Current Shareholders

The Board of Directors has, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on June 27, today decided on a rights issue of up to 533,290,600 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.025 per share. The rights issue corresponds to SEK 13.3 million in total capital.

The right to subscribe for new shares shall accrue to the company's shareholders with preferential rights, hereby one (1) existing share shall entitle to one (1) subscription right and one (1) subscription right shall entitle to subscribe for one (1) unit (consisting of two (2) new shares) at a subscription price of SEK 0,05 per unit. Of the SEK 13.3 million, SEK 10 million is guaranteed by major shareholders and investors, including Alfredo Matta (SEK 4 million), Orsta Ventures AB (SEK 4 million), and Crafoord Capital Partners AB (SEK 2 million). The guarantors will receive no guarantee fee.

A fully subscribed rights issue will dilute existing shareholders who do not participate by 66.7%. After the fulfilment of the rights issue, the company's share capital can amount to a maximum of SEK 1,599,871.80 and a maximum of 799,935,900 shares.

Strategic Renewal and Future Focus

For Mavshack AB, this financing represents a crucial step in strengthening the business and implementing a clear strategic direction. Going forward, the company will focus on investments in projects in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Philippines and India, where significant growth opportunities are seen.



Background and Purpose

The Board's proposal to implement a rights issue at SEK 0.025 per share is based on the ambition to give all current shareholders the opportunity to take part in the company's restart and growth journey, with both new and existing ventures focused on the Southeast Asia region.

Further details about the rights issue and loan facility will be provided in the investment memorandum to be published shortly.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

2025-10-02 - Record date for the rights issue

2025-10-03 - Publishing of Information Memorandum

2025-10-06 - 2025-10-20 - Subscription period

2025-10-06 - 2025-10-15 Trading in subscription rights

2025-10-27 - Registration of share issue and delivery of shares (on or about)



For more information about Mavshack visit mavshack.se or contact:

Anand Jhingan, CEO Mavshack AB, phone +46 8 - 124 51 790





Mavshack AB (publ) is obligated to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person's auspices, for publication on September 25th, 2025 at 13.35 CET.

