WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
26.09.25 | 08:03
4,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2204,48015:02
Dow Jones News
26.09.2025 14:39 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
26-Sep-2025 / 13:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
Issuer Name 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Saba Capital Management, L.P. 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
New York 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United States 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Name                        City of registered office    Country of registered office 
 
Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd.                           Cayman Islands 
 
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund                       United States 
 
Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd.                        Cayman Islands 
 
Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.                        Cayman Islands 
 
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II                     United States 
 
Saba K Fund, LP                                   United States 
 
Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP                      United States 
 
I-94 Partners Fund LP                                United States 
 
Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.                            Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Sep-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Sep-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  0.069806        4.997775            5.067581    9027410 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous                                            
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50       124353         0             0.069806       0.000000 
 
Sub Total 8.A       124353                      0.069806%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 
 
Total Return Swap   11/28/2025               Cash          8903057       4.997775 
 
Sub Total 8.B2                                    8903057       4.997775%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
 
Boaz     Saba Capital 
Weinstein   Management                                       
       GP, LLC 
 
 
Saba Capital Saba Capital 
Management  Management,                                     5.067581% 
GP, LLC    L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

25-Sep-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  403386 
EQS News ID:  2204492 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204492&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2025 08:03 ET (12:03 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
