Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Holding(s) in Company 26-Sep-2025 / 13:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Saba Capital Management, L.P. City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund United States Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd. Cayman Islands Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II United States Saba K Fund, LP United States Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP United States I-94 Partners Fund LP United States Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd. Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Sep-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

25-Sep-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 0.069806 4.997775 5.067581 9027410 crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 124353 0 0.069806 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 124353 0.069806%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Total Return Swap 11/28/2025 Cash 8903057 4.997775 Sub Total 8.B2 8903057 4.997775%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Boaz Saba Capital Weinstein Management GP, LLC Saba Capital Saba Capital Management Management, 5.067581% GP, LLC L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

25-Sep-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York

