Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Invited special guests and Team TMX members, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to open the market and celebrate the release of TMX Group's first Reconciliation Action Plan, a comprehensive roadmap detailing the company's long-term commitments to further Indigenous reconciliation in Canada.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mT2UJvY5JHk

The Reconciliation Action Plan, developed through extensive engagement with Indigenous organizations, leaders, and experts, focuses on four key pillars, including: capital realignment; relationships; truth, learning and action; and First Nations, Inuit and Métis Talent.

"We are proud to announce the launch of our Reconciliation Action Plan, which outlines the work we have undertaken in close collaboration with the Indigenous community to increase capital market access and representation, and reaffirms our commitment to the work ahead," said John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group. "Financial markets create opportunity and fuel economic growth. Our commitment to improving Indigenous inclusion and representation includes creating ways for Indigenous people and businesses to seize opportunities to participate in that growth, ultimately strengthening our ecosystem and economy now and long into the future."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268123

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange