Logistri Fastighets AB (publ): Logistri signs letter of intent with Torngrund Group regarding acquisition of Hitachi Energy Sweden's logistics centre in Ludvika

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) ("Logistri") has signed a letter of intent with Torngrund Group to acquire the properties Ludvika Gonäs 1:181 and Ludvika Gonäs 1:178 through a forward funding transaction. Two buildings with a total building area of approximately 103,000 sqm will be constructed on the properties. The buildings will house Hitachi Energy Sweden's new logistics centre. The agreed property value in the transaction amounts to SEK 1,254 million, which provides a yield of 7.1%. The project is expected to be completed in early 2027.

The tenant is Hitachi Energy Sweden AB, which has signed a 15-year lease agreement and will lease both properties in their entirety. Through the transaction, Logistri deepens its collaboration with Hitachi Energy Sweden, which already leases the property Smedjebacken Bokbindaren 1 in Smedjebacken - a facility developed together with Torngrund where the company conducts production of advanced HVDC components. Further strengthening the relationship with Hitachi Energy Sweden aligns with Logistri's strategy to invest in business-critical properties and develop long-term partnerships with market-leading tenants. Hitachi Energy in Sweden is in an expansive phase - a journey driven by SEK billion investments, technological innovation, and a strong commitment to the energy transition.

A building permit application will be submitted to the municipality of Ludvika, ant the construction is planned to commence during autumn 2025. The project is expected to be completed in early 2027. The contractor is Krafthus with Lindesbergs Bygg as subcontractor, the same contractor constellation that successfully built the property Bokbindaren 1 in Smedjebacken for Hitachi Energy Sweden.

Through the transaction, Logistri deepens its strategic cooperation with Torngrund. As a result of the transaction, Torngrund is expected to become a long-term shareholder in Logistri, as part of the future project profit will be settled in the form of Class B shares in Logistri. The letter of intent does not contain binding commitments to complete the transactions for either party. Logistri is considering various financing alternatives in connection with the planned property acquisition, including a capital raise. Logistri and Torngrund intend to enter into binding agreements regarding the transactions in October 2025.

"The investment in a modern logistics centre in Ludvika is a key component of our Swedish growth strategy. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and building a long-term partnership with Torngrund and Logistri", says Tobias Hansson, CEO of Hitachi Energy in Sweden.

"It feels fantastic to be entrusted as the main supplier for this project! We look forward to strengthening the collaboration with Hitachi and to contribute to delivering a successful project and long-term value for all stakeholders", says Henrik Eriksson, founder of Torngrund.

"We are pleased to extend our cooperation with one of our largest and most important tenants, Hitachi Energy. Together with Torngrund, we are now realizing the development of a strategically important asset for Hitachi's operations in Ludvika. This initiative aligns fully with Logistri's strategy to invest in business-critical properties and to build long-term partnerships with market-leading companies", says David Träff, CEO of Logistri.

For further information, please contact:

David Träff, CEO
Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)
Phone: + 46 (0) 70 089 04 66
david.traff@logistri.se

Joachim Carlsson, CFO
Logistri Fastighets AB (publ)
Telefon: +46 (0) 79 359 87 18
joachim.carlsson@logistri.se

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) in brief

Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is a real estate company that invests in commercial properties primarily in the light industry, warehousing and logistics segments. The vision is to be a stable and long-term partner to companies that demand business-adapted and sustainable premises. The company's overall objective is to generate a stable cash flow and a high risk-adjusted return with high customer confidence. Our tenants are active in various industries, most of which are Swedish and international industrial and engineering companies. The properties are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and in southern and central Sweden, in close proximity to strategic infrastructure such as major roads, railways and ports. The company is headquartered in Stockholm. The company's share was listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in 2017. Logistri is included in the MSCI Global Micro Cap index and Spotlight Value.

For more information regarding Logistri Fastighets AB (publ), please visit www.logistri.se.

This information is information that Logistri Fastighets AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-09-26 16:00 CEST.

