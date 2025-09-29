Anzeige
WKN: A3CRX1 | ISIN: FI4000390943 | Ticker-Symbol: 79J
Frankfurt
29.09.25 | 08:05
1,270 Euro
+0,79 % +0,010
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETUM GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETUM GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2601,37016:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2025 13:00 Uhr
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netum Group Oyj: Changes in Netum Group Plc's Management Team: Mikko Pitkänen appointed as a member of the Management Team; Altti Raali, CEO of the subsidiary Netum Ltd, leaves the company

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement | 29 September 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Changes in Netum Group Plc's Management Team: Mikko Pitkänen appointed as a member of the Management Team; Altti Raali, CEO of the subsidiary Netum Ltd, leaves the company

The Board of Directors of the subsidiary Netum Ltd and the CEO Altti Raali have jointly agreed that Raali will leave his position as the CEO of Netum Ltd with immediate effect. The change is part of the Netum Group's administrative reform project announced today.

No new CEO will be appointed to Netum Ltd. The company will form one of Netum's business areas in the future. Netum aims to see its operations and brand more strongly as a single entity.

As of 1 October 2025, Mikko Pitkänen, M.Sc. (Tech.), will start as the Director of the business area and a member of Netum Group's Management Team. Pitkänen has served as Netum's Director of Digital Services since 2024. Prior to Netum, Pitkänen worked in business and sales management positions at Elisa and as the director of business areas at Nortal and Insta.

"Under Mikko's leadership, we will start simplifying the business area and build a strong foundation for profitable growth. His expertise and leadership bring excellent additional strength to Netum's path. I warmly thank Altti for his valuable contribution to the development of Netum and wish him all the best for the future," says Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group.

Netum Group's Management Team as of 1 October 2025:

  • Repe Harmanen, CEO
  • Peter Ahlskog, CFO
  • Liina Kangas, Director, HR & Marketing
  • Sami Rantanen, Director, Sales and Accounts
  • Mikko Pitkänen, Director, Netum Ltd
  • Liisa Rusanen, CEO, Studyo Oy
  • Mikko Koistinen, CEO, Buutti Oy

For further information, please contact:
Netum Group Plc
Repe Harmanen, CEO
+358 400 467 717
repe.harmanen@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc
+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc
Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 400 people, and the company's revenue in 2024 was EUR 44 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
