Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc's business review 1 January-30 September 2025: Revenue for January-September 2025 decreased 11%, Comparable EBITA 6.2% of revenue

Netum Group Plc's business review 1 January-30 September 2025: Revenue for January-September 2025 decreased 11%, Comparable EBITA 6.2% of revenue

This release is a summary of Netum's business review for January-September 2025. The complete report is attached to this release as a pdf file and available on the company's website at https://www.netum.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Unless otherwise stated, the figures in parenthesis refer to the comparison period and are in the same unit as the figures for the review period. The figures for 2025 contained in this business review are unaudited.





July-September 2025 in brief



Revenue decreased 22.6% on the comparison period and was EUR 7.5 (9.7) million.

EBITDA was EUR -0.1 (1.4) million or -1.9 (14.8) % of revenue

EBITA was EUR -0.1 (1.4) million or -2.0 (14.5) % of revenue

Comparable EBITA was EUR 0.1 (1.4) million or 1.7 (14.5) % of revenue

Operating profit was EUR -1.0 (0.6) million or -13.0 (6.1) % of revenue

Result for the period was EUR -1.1 (0.1) million or -14.3 (1.0) % of revenue

29 September 2025 Netum announced that it will launch a project to improve the efficiency of administration and productivity. As a part of the project, change negotiations were initiated, involving 67 people working in the Group's support functions, sales or supervisory positions. The change negotiations ended on 20 October, and the measures led to the termination of seven employment relationships.

January-September 2025 in brief



Revenue decreased 11.0% on the comparison period and was EUR 28.9 (32.5) million

EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.5 (3.8) million or 5.1 (11.8) % of revenue

EBITA was EUR 1.4 (3.7) million or 4.9 (11.5) % of revenue

Comparable EBITA was EUR 1.8 (3.7) million or 6.2 (11.4) % of revenue

Operating profit was EUR -1.1 (1.3) million or -3.7 (3.9) % of revenue

Result for the period was EUR -1.7 (-0.1) million or -5.9 (-0.3) % of revenue

Number of personnel at the end of the period was 346 (397)



Group key figures

EUR thousand unless otherwise stated 7-9/2025 7-9/2024 Change 1-9/2025 1-9/2024 Change 1-12/2024 Revenue 7,504 9,694 -22.6% 28,905 32,468 -11.0% 43,953 Revenue growth, per cent -22.6% 17.8% -11.0% 28.2% 18.6% Organic growth, per cent -22.6% 3.5% -11.0% 5.2% 2.8% EBITDA -140 1,436 -109.8% 1,467 3,824 -61.6% 4,607 EBITDA, % of revenue -1.9% 14.8% 5.1% 11.8% 10.5% Operating profit excluding goodwill amortisation (EBITA) -148 1,403 -110.5% 1,430 3,727 -61.6% 4,477 EBITA, % of revenue -2.0% 14.5% 4.9% 11.5% 10.2% Comparable EBITA1) 127 1,409 -91.0% 1,794 3,711 -51.7% 4,560 Comparable EBITA, % of revenue 1.7% 14.5% 6.2% 11.4% 10.4% Operating profit (-loss) -978 589 -266.2% -1,055 1,281 -182.4% 1,137 Operating profit (-loss), % of revenue -13.0% 6.1% -3.7% 3.9% 2.6% Result for the reporting period -1,072 93 -1,253.7% -1,698 -87 -1,856.3% -456 Result for the reporting period, % of revenue -14.3% 1.0% -5.9% -0.3% -1.0% Number of employees, at the end of the period 346 397 394 Overall capacity, own personnel (FTE), at the end of the period 337 N/A 2) 379

1) Items affecting comparability are presented in the table Comparable EBITA.

2) Overall capacity, own personnel (FTE), has been reported for the first time in connection with the Financial Statements Release 2024. The value of the comparison period is not available.



Guidance for 2025

Netum estimates its revenue in the financial year 2025 to be in the range of EUR 37-41 million and comparable EBITA to be 4-7% of revenue.

Netum estimates that the demand for IT in public service will remain stable, but the fierce price competition will weaken the profitability of the projects. In the private sector, the opportunities are good if uncertainty eases, and investments pick up. The outlook remains unclear, and we will assess the necessary operational and structural changes during the autumn.

Repe Harmanen, CEO:

"The year has continued to be challenging, as expected. In the third quarter, revenue decreased by EUR 2.2 million and amounted to EUR 7.5 million. Our comparable EBITA margin was 1.7% (14.5%). Revenue for January-September came to EUR 28.9 (32.5) million, and the comparable EBITA margin was 6.2% (11.4%). We revised our guidance for the financial year on 18 August 2025 and keep the guidance for the remainder of the year unchanged.

To improve the efficiency of operations and simplify our structure, we initiated a reorganisation of administrative and support functions in Q3. The objective of the change is to build One Netum - a cohesive organisation in which the subsidiary structure is streamlined and overlapping activities are eliminated.

The change negotiations completed on 20 October 2025 will lead to estimated annual cost savings of EUR 0.8 million. Combined with the adaptation measures decided on in June, the measures will reduce annual costs by approximately EUR 2.7 million. The cost-saving measures did not have a significant effect on financial performance in the third quarter.

The negotiations were hard on a human level but they were essential for safeguarding the company's long-term profitability. We can now look forward and focus on building trust.

The weak market situation and slow investments among customers had a negative impact on our profitability. Delays in new projects affected profit performance in spite of the fact that we also won new customer accounts. The Buutti business fell short of its targets by a clear margin, and we do not expect to see a significant recovery in demand during the remainder of the year. In terms of our targets, we are setting our sights on 2026. The Studyo business progressed according to plan, and the successful launches of new solutions create growth potential for next year.

In Netum Ltd, add-on sales and new projects were not sufficient to fully offset the impact of projects coming to an end. We are focusing on success in tenders in order to balance our revenue and profitability. Successful deployments demonstrate our strong expertise - we now need to win more new projects.

Our people have demonstrated commitment and flexibility in the midst of change. I would like to thank everyone at Netum for their high-quality work and express my regret for the concern caused by the dismissals. Competence development and the wellbeing of our personnel will continue to be the foundation of our long-term success.

Our customers value our expertise and the transparency of our solutions. We have had in-depth discussions with several customers on long-term development projects in which the role of AI is emphasised. Our strategically important AI project is progressing as planned. There is growing demand for solutions that enable the renewal of processes and, in line with our Wise Changemaker mindset, we help customers to leverage AI in both existing systems and new digital capabilities.

In connection with our restructuring measures, we created a new CTO & AI Office that brings together Netum's expertise in technology and AI. The results of its development efforts include our own AI platform, which we expect to create new business opportunities in early 2026.

Our sustainability programme and the preparation of the CSRD project are progressing on schedule. For us, sustainability is about concrete actions and transparent communication, through which we support the sustainable development of our customers and other stakeholders. We maintain our commitment to long-term sustainability, even when it means going against the tide. We will continue to purposefully build a future-proof company on the foundation of ethical and sustainable business.

We estimate that the demand for IT services will continue at the current level, but the fierce price competition will continue to put pressure on profit margins. The market environment requires close monitoring and flexibility, and we are prepared to take the necessary measures if the conditions change. We will continue our determined work to strengthen profitability and growth in Finland and in accordance with our strategy in the Nordic countries.

I would like to express my warmest thanks to our customers, employees and other stakeholders."





