Netum Group Oyj: Netum strengthens its position as a developer of digital healthcare systems as a framework agreement partner of Esko Systems Ltd

Netum Group Plc | Press release | 17 November 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Netum strengthens its position as a developer of digital healthcare systems as a framework agreement partner of Esko Systems Ltd

Netum Group Plc's subsidiaries Netum Ltd and Buutti Oy have signed agreements on subcontracting services for the product development of Esko Systems Ltd's patient information system. The duration of the agreements is four years.

Esko Systems Ltd put its framework agreement out to tender in the spring of 2025. The signed contracts with the Netum Group companies are valid from September 30, 2025, to September 30, 2029. Through the framework agreement, Esko Systems acquires expert services for software development, testing, BI/DW, DevOps and integration specialist tasks. Of these areas, Netum is involved in framework agreements for software development and testing. The work ordered within the framework agreement primarily concerns software development expert tasks, and it is estimated that more than half of the procurements are related to software design.

Esko Systems is a non-profit in-house company responsible for developing the Esko system and services for the healthcare industry. The Esko CPIS client and patient information system is a comprehensive system that can be used to flexibly manage clients' needs in primary healthcare, specialised medical care, and social welfare. The system is in use in several wellbeing services counties.

"It is great to continue as a supplier in such a significant public sector development project. The Esko system is a key tool in Finnish healthcare, and its development directly supports the everyday lives of both patients and professionals", says Mikko Koistinen, CEO of Buutti Oy. "This agreement strengthens our position as a healthcare technology provider and enables long-term cooperation with Esko Systems in the development of digital systems in Finnish healthcare", Koistinen continues.

"Effective cooperation and skilled experts are of paramount importance to us in developing the best Esko patient information system. We are happy to continue our cooperation with Netum and Buutti. Together, we will work to ensure that Esko's development progresses by listening to the needs of users and supports the operations of the wellbeing services counties in the best possible way", states Kaisa-Liisa Harjapää, CEO of Esko Systems Ltd.



Buutti Oy

Mikko Koistinen, CEO

+358 400 663 463

mikko.koistinen@netum.fi

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 400 467 717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi



Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 350 people, and the Group's revenue in 2024 was EUR 44 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi



Esko Systems Ltd

Esko Systems Ltd is a non-profit in-house company that develops and extends data systems in agile collaboration with users, responding to their needs. Reliability and cost-effectiveness are at the core of their system solutions. Offices are located in northern Finland, in Oulu, Rovaniemi and Kajaani. www.eskosystems.fi