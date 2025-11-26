Netum Group Oyj: Changes in Netum Group Plc's Management Team: Outi Mattila appointed as a member of the Management Team, Mikko Koistinen, CEO of the subsidiary Buutti Oy, takes up the position of Strategic Account Director

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement | 26 November 2025 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Changes in Netum Group Plc's Management Team: Outi Mattila appointed as a member of the Management Team, Mikko Koistinen, CEO of the subsidiary Buutti Oy, takes up the position of Strategic Account Director

Outi Mattila has been appointed as the Business Director of Netum Buutti business area and a member of Netum Group's Management Team as of 1 January 2026. Mattila joins Netum from Siili Solutions, where she has worked as Lead Sales Manager, responsible for the company's strategic accounts. In addition, Mattila has more than 20 years of experience in B2B sales and business management, and has worked at Twoday and Solidabis Solutions, among others.

"I am excited to lead the growth of the Netum Buutti business and build a unified Netum that creates value for customers with the teams - the transformation of artificial intelligence opens up new opportunities to strengthen partnerships and create sustainable value for our customers," comments Outi Mattila.

"It's great to have Outi's energy and experience involved. She will accelerate the construction of One Netum with her strong vision and market knowledge - and open up completely new opportunities for us in this business area," says Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group.

Buutti Oy's Board of Directors and CEO Mikko Koistinen have jointly agreed that Koistinen will leave his position as Buutti Oy's CEO and member of the Group's Management Team at the same time and will take up the position of Netum's Strategic Account Director as of 1 January 2026.

"I'm really happy that Mikko is taking the lead as Strategic Account Director. He knows Netum's methods, services and goals inside out. I strongly believe that under his leadership, we will take our customer strategy to the next level," Harmanen continues.

Netum Group's Management Team as of 1 January 2026:

Repe Harmanen, CEO

Peter Ahlskog, CFO

Liina Kangas, Director, HR & Marketing

Sami Rantanen, Sales Director

Mikko Pitkänen, Business Director, Netum Ltd

Outi Mattila, Business Director, Buutti Oy

Liisa Rusanen, CEO, Studyo Oy





