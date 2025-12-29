Anzeige
Montag, 29.12.2025
Insider-Alarm bei FUTR: Scott Paterson kauft wie ein Besessener!!
WKN: A3CRX1 | ISIN: FI4000390943 | Ticker-Symbol: 79J
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.12.2025 13:00 Uhr
Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc: Inside information: Netum starts change negotiations in its Solutions business

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement, Inside information | 29 December 2025 at 2:00 p.m. EET

Netum Group Plc: Inside information: Netum starts change negotiations in its Solutions business

Netum will initiate change negotiations involving 223 people from the subsidiary Netum Ltd (Netum Solutions business area). The aim of the negotiations is to adjust personnel costs to correspond to the current level of the order backlog in 2026.

Any measures to be taken after the change negotiations may lead to the layoff of a maximum of 50 people and the termination of a maximum of 10 positions or changes to the essential terms of the employment relationship. Netum aims to achieve personnel cost savings of approximately EUR 1 million for 2026.

"Following the implementation of three major customer projects, cuts in customers' further development funding due to the state of public finances, as well as the general market situation, have led to this measure. The solution is unfortunate, but it is necessary to secure the business. With this measure, we will ensure the company's financial and operational sustainability in the first half of 2026 and primarily aim to limit the impact on temporary layoffs and act as responsibly as possible for the personnel", comments Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group.

The negotiations will begin on 5 January 2026 and will last for 6 weeks, unless another negotiating timetable is agreed in the negotiations.

For further information, please contact:
Netum Group Plc
Repe Harmanen, CEO
+358 400 467 717
repe.harmanen@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:
Evli Plc
+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc
Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 350 people, and the Group's revenue in 2024 was EUR 44 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi

