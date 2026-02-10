Netum Group Oyj: Netum selected as the supplier of ELSA system maintenance and further development services

Netum Group Plc | Press release | 10 February 2026 at 10:30 a.m. EET

Netum selected as the supplier of ELSA system maintenance and further development services

Netum and the University of Oulu have signed an agreement for the operation, support, maintenance, and further development of the ELSA system. ELSA is an electronic monitoring system for specialist training in medicine and dentistry and specific training in general medical practice, and it is used by all universities offering medical education in Finland. The agreement includes operation, support, maintenance, and further development services, as well as the management, operation, and maintenance of operating environments.

The ELSA service supports specialising physicians and dentists in planning and monitoring their studies. With the help of an electronic monitoring and evaluation system, it is easy to see the progress of your specialisation as a whole.

Specialist training is based on the gradual development of competence, and regular assessments are needed to support it. ELSA brings together the essential information for specialisation, which makes it easy to monitor and manage the training. In the system, specialising physicians can record their training plans, competence development, work periods, and theoretical training. Certificates and graduation are also applied through ELSA. The system is also used by trainers and the university's study administration.

ELSA is owned by a consortium consisting of the Universities of Helsinki, Eastern Finland, Oulu, Tampere, and Turku. The University of Oulu has the national responsibility for coordinating the system's development. The ELSA system was built on an open-source platform in 2020-2022, and its support and maintenance services began in 2022. Elsa was introduced at all universities and all specialities in autumn 2022. The system's operating environment is built on AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud service.

"We are particularly pleased that the expertise accumulated over the years will be further developed around the ELSA system in the Finnish education sector. This is also a significant indication of the importance and functionality of our continuity services among our customers," says Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group.

The procurement was carried out through an internal tendering process within Hansel Oy's IT consulting 2023-2028 dynamic procurement system. The estimated maximum value of the procurement is EUR 2.5 million. The agreement period is 24 months, after which the agreement is valid until further notice, however, for a maximum of eight (8) years from the date of its signing.



For further information, please contact:



Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 400 467 717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi

Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 350 people, and the Group's revenue in 2024 was EUR 44 million.