

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.852 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $1.735 billion, or $1.26 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Carnival Corporation & plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.982 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $8.153 billion from $7.896 billion last year.



Carnival Corporation & plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.852 Bln. vs. $1.735 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $8.153 Bln vs. $7.896 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 Full year EPS guidance: $2.14



