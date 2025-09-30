Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) agrees to acquire 12 daily-goods properties in Norway at an underlying property value of approx. EUR 40.3 million and opens office in Denmark

Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) has, as of 29 September 2025, entered into an agreement to acquire a property portfolio consisting of 12 grocery stores in Norway at a purchase price and an underlying property value of NOK 471.2 million, corresponding to approximately EUR 40.3 million. The 12 properties, which constitute an attractive portfolio of high-quality grocery stores in Northern Norway, are acquired from AKA AS. During the autumn, Cibus has also opened an office in Denmark with Anders Vibe Andreasen as Head of Asset Management Cibus Denmark.

The acquired property portfolio has a total lettable area of approximately 23,100 sqm. The tenants in the portfolio are REMA 1000 (nine stores), one Kiwi store, one Spar store, and one Bunnpris store. The average remaining lease term is 7.7 years.

Rental income in the acquired portfolio consists of 87 percent grocery tenants and is well diversified both in terms of tenants and geography. Other tenants include, for example, the discount retailer Europris. The properties are located in Northern Norway in towns such as Fauske, Hammerfest, Hesseng, Honningsvåg, and Vadsø. A list of the properties with store addresses is provided at the end of this press release. The economic occupancy rate of the portfolio is 100 percent. The acquisition is financed with equity and bank financing through a bank loan with a loan-to-value ratio of approximately 50 percent.

The transaction is structured as a share deal and consists of nine properties with closing on 15 October 2025 and three properties with closing on 15 December 2025.

In Denmark, Cibus has strengthened its team by opening its own office and appointing Anders Vibe Andreasen as Head of Asset Management Cibus Denmark. Anders joins from Fokus Nordic, where he worked as Fund Manager, and has previously held roles at Danske Bank and PostNord. Anders assumed his new position on 1 September 2025.

"Through the acquisition of the property portfolio in Norway and the establishment of our first own office in Denmark, Cibus strengthens its position within the grocery segment in Europe. These strategic initiatives contribute to further long-term and stable cash flows, increased cost efficiency, and closer relationships with our tenants. The fact that we are now also growing in Norway, one of our smallest geographical markets, demonstrates our ability to identify and realise accretive opportunities in all our markets. The transaction and the internalisation are both fully in line with our strategy to increase earnings per share, and we have now communicated that approximately 90 percent of the capital from the rights issue in June 2025 has been allocated in an accretive manner. We look forward to continuing to deliver on our strategy 'Converting Food into Yield'," says Christian Fredrixon, CEO of Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB.

30 SEPTEMBER 2025

Christian Fredrixon, CEO

christian.fredrixon@cibusrealestate.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO

pia-lena.olofsson@cibusrealestate.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100



Property List

Part 1: 9 Properties - closing 15 October 2025

Property 1: REMA 1000, Sjøgata 45, Fauske

Property 2: REMA 1000, Storsvingen 4, Rypefjord

Property 3: REMA 1000, Verkstedveien 33, Hammerfest

Property 4: REMA 1000, E. K. Andersons vei 1, Hesseng

Property 5: REMA 1000, Nordkappveien 28B, Honningsvåg

Property 6: REMA 1000, Neptunveien 2, Melbu

Property 7: REMA 1000, Sentrumsveien 4, Nordkjosbotn

Property 8: Kiwi & Europris, Kong Haakons gate 6, Vadsø

Property 9: REMA 1000, Rømoveien 41B, Vardø

Part 2: 3 Properties - closing 15 December 2025

Property 10: Bunnpris, Minkveien 2, Skjervøy

Property 11: SPAR, Brattmelveien 6, Storsteinnes

Property 12: REMA 1000, Tanavegen 12, Vadsø

