Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
JA Solar Participates in the UN Climate Summit 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, the cutting-edge supplier of solar photovoltaic (PV) solutions participated in the United Nations Climate Summit 2025, demonstrating its experience in sustainability and efforts towards climate action. Li Jing, President of Branding and Sustainability Officer at JA Solar, was invited to attend the Summit and spoke at multiple UN high-level meetings.

(PRNewsfoto/JA Solar)

In a major step toward green transition, during the summit, JA Solar released its inaugural Environmental Sustainability Report at the "Avoided Emissions" session-alongside the Faster, Foster, Fairer, Further-reaching (4F) Environmental Climate Strategy. Aligning with the latest global disclosure standards, the report systematically presents risk and opportunity analyses, management practices, and targets for five core environmental issues. Not only does it provide a clear path for JA Solar's green transition but also sets a benchmark for PV enterprises worldwide in conducting sustainability practices systematically.

On the responsibility front, JA Solar outlined its efforts in the series of speeches on just transition: it has established a responsible supply chain SOP, covering policy and guidelines, risk identification and monitoring, and corrective actions and remedial measures. In 2025, JA Solar has delivered ESG training to over 400 suppliers.

JA Solar has also established a systematic labor rights due diligence mechanism, and conducts regular labor rights risk screening and assessments in its operations. These efforts have helped suppliers enhance their sustainability capabilities, strengthen supply chain resilience, and reduce operational risks.

Through strategic collaboration, JA Solar shared its practices related to the Global Solar Sustainable Alliance (GSSA) - which it co-founded with 28 partners in the PV supply chain - at the meeting held at the UN Headquarters. The alliance will strengthen engagement with global stakeholders, and drive sustainable growth across the value chain.

The UN Climate Summit is a special High-Level Event on Climate Action hosted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, focusing on leaders of various countries updating and committing to their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). Looking ahead, JA Solar aims to leverage the dual drivers of technological innovation and ESG practices to support renewable energy, while fostering synergistic global efforts to build a stronger foundation for carbon neutrality.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749523/JA_Solar____logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-participates-in-the-un-climate-summit-2025-302570688.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
