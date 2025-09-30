Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
WKN: A3DPFP | ISIN: SE0017769847
30.09.25 | 08:01
6,560 Euro
-1,94 % -0,130
30.09.2025
engcon AB: engcon and Develon join forces to launch Tiltrotator-Ready 9 series excavators

engcon, the world-leading manufacturer of tiltrotators, announces the integration of its advanced tiltrotator technology with Develon's latest excavator models, the DX230LC-9 and DX260LC-9. With this collaboration, the new Develon 9 series excavators will now be delivered tiltrotator-ready, setting a new standard for ease of installation and operational efficiency.

The factory-prepared solution ensures a straightforward and time-efficient installation of engcon DC3 tiltrotators, significantly reducing the need for complex retrofitting. The integration supports both engcon sandwich solutions and direct-mounted DC3 tiltrotators, while maintaining full compatibility with Develon's 2D machine guidance systems and aftermarket 3D machine control systems.

For rental companies, this development provides a decisive advantage. Tiltrotator-ready excavators allow fleets to easily equip or interchange tiltrotators as needed, maximizing machine flexibility and utilization while simplifying fleet management. End users renting these machines benefit from immediate access to tiltrotator functionality, enabling higher productivity and efficiency from day one.

"This collaboration with Develon allows us to provide a more advanced and integrated solution for our end customers, while delivering a simplified installation process for our dealers and rental partners", says Sam Ryan, Global OEM Manager at engcon. "By ensuring the Develon 9 series excavators are tiltrotator-ready, we make it easier than ever to adopt tiltrotator technology on a global scale", he continues.

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward closer collaboration between excavator manufacturers and tiltrotator specialists, ensuring machines are designed to deliver maximum efficiency and productivity as standard.

For more information, please contact
Sam Ryan, Global OEM Manager
sam.ryan@engcon.com
+44 7702 167809

Krister Blomgren, CEO
krister.blomgren@engcon.com
+46 70 529 92 65

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 400 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.6 billion in 2024. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

