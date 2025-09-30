Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
München
30.09.25 | 08:10
6,315 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HACKSAW AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HACKSAW AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Change In Number of Shares and Votes in Hacksaw

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - As a result of the subscription of shares through exercise of warrants in Hacksaw AB (publ) ("Hacksaw" or the "Company"), the number of shares and votes in Hacksaw has changed.

Hacksaw announces that as of 30 September 2025, the total number of shares and votes in the Company amounts to 289,195,987. The share capital amounts to SEK 722,989.9675.

The number of shares and votes in the Company has increased by 280,000 as a result of the subscription of shares through exercise of warrants under Hacksaw's warrant program for employees ("LTIP I 2023/2026"), which was implemented in March 2023. The warrants in LTIP I 2023/2026 have been subject to so-called "accelerated vesting", meaning an earlier exercise period, due to the Company's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm in June 2025. The exercise period has now ended, which means that no further subscription of shares under LTIP I 2023/2026 can take place. The shares were registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on 3 September 2025.

For more information, please contact:
Christoffer Källberg, Group CEO
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

This information is information that Hacksaw is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-09-30 15:15 CEST.

Attachments
CHANGE IN NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTES IN HACKSAW

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/change-in-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-hacksaw-1079914

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.