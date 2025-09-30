Change In Number of Shares and Votes in Hacksaw

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - As a result of the subscription of shares through exercise of warrants in Hacksaw AB (publ) ("Hacksaw" or the "Company"), the number of shares and votes in Hacksaw has changed.

Hacksaw announces that as of 30 September 2025, the total number of shares and votes in the Company amounts to 289,195,987. The share capital amounts to SEK 722,989.9675.

The number of shares and votes in the Company has increased by 280,000 as a result of the subscription of shares through exercise of warrants under Hacksaw's warrant program for employees ("LTIP I 2023/2026"), which was implemented in March 2023. The warrants in LTIP I 2023/2026 have been subject to so-called "accelerated vesting", meaning an earlier exercise period, due to the Company's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm in June 2025. The exercise period has now ended, which means that no further subscription of shares under LTIP I 2023/2026 can take place. The shares were registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office on 3 September 2025.

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

This information is information that Hacksaw is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-09-30 15:15 CEST.

