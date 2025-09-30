QYOU Media Inc.: QYOU Media Subsidiary Chatterbox Technologies Completes Final IPO Book Building

Issue is 52x Oversubscribed at the Top End Price Signifying Strong Investor Interest for the October 3, 2025 Listing

MUMBAI, India and TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc., (TSXV:QYOUOTCQB:QYOUF), has announced that, further to its news release dated February 24, 2025, it has completed the book building process for the open public listing on the BSE Limited (formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange) of its subsidiary, Chatterbox Technologies Limited, which will take place on Friday, October 3, 2025. The issue is 52x oversubscribed at the top end of the price range (115 Indian Rupees), which indicates strong and growing investor demand for the IPO. The Mumbai based influencer marketing business launched the book building process last week with the aim of raising 42.86 Crore (approx. C$6,726,000) through the issuance of 3,727,200 equity shares of Chatterbox Technologies. The IPO may result in the disposition by QYOU Media of up to an 18.02% ownership interest in Chatterbox Technologies; however, following the IPO, QYOU Media will remain the majority and largest shareholder of Chatterbox Technologies. The IPO has Chatterbox Technologies becoming the first exclusive influencer marketing business in India to be listed on a public equity exchange.

The staggering 52x oversubscription level has resulted in over 1500 Crore (Approx. $235M CAN) of orders that have been placed and have requested to take part in the issue of 42.86 Crore (C$6,726,000), indicating tremendous investor and general public excitement behind the issue. Final allocations will be settled over the next two days in advance of the open public listing and the commencement of trading on the BSE MSE platform set for this Friday, October 3, 2025.

Founded in 2016, Chatterbox Technologies has played a pioneering role in India's creator economy, linking brands with influencers and creators across markets. Its creative arm, ChtrSocial, supports brands with content strategy and digital storytelling, while its international presence spans Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom.

Raj Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Chatterbox Technologies commented, "This completes the final step in our push to be listed publicly and it could not have gone better. It is testament to the success of the Chatterbox Technologies business to date and a strong indication of the future potential of our business going forward. We all look forward to our launch on Friday."

Curt Marvis, CEO and Co-Founder of QYOU Media added, "I am here in India with the entire team and the excitement level is palpable at every level including, obviously, with our investors and future shareholders. We cannot be more thrilled with the upcoming listing and expect great things for our IPO launch on Friday."

About QYOU Media

Among the fastest growing creator driven media companies, QYOU Media operates in India and the United States through its subsidiaries, producing, distributing and monetizing content created by social media influencers and digital content stars. Our influencer marketing business in India, Chtrbox, is an influencer and marketing platform and agency, connecting brands/products and social media influencers. In the United States, we power major film studios, game publishers and leading brands to create content and market via creators and influencers. Founded and managed by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney, Sony and TikTok. QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content has reached more than one billion consumers. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and https://www.chtrbox.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward- looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the timeline for completion of the IPO and listing of Chatterbox Technologies on the BSE Limited and final allocations for the IPO.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company are described in its publicly available disclosure documents, filed by the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) except as updated herein. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.