Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 September 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      389.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      377.60p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      385.2154p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,106,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,940,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 30/09/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 385.2154

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,153              377.60     08:03:34          00030187154TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               378.60     08:19:17          00030187238TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,053              378.00     08:19:38          00030187241TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               377.80     08:19:38          00030187242TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               379.60     08:30:35          00030187348TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               378.00     08:49:16          00030187491TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               378.40     09:01:02          00030187540TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               378.40     09:01:45          00030187541TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,019              378.00     09:03:21          00030187549TRDU0      XLON 
 
432               379.60     09:19:12          00030187632TRDU0      XLON 
 
130               379.60     09:19:12          00030187634TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                378.80     09:24:35          00030187644TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               378.80     09:24:35          00030187645TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               378.80     09:24:35          00030187646TRDU0      XLON 
 
919               380.40     09:42:51          00030187686TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               380.40     09:49:44          00030187708TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               380.20     09:49:45          00030187709TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               382.00     10:10:27          00030187900TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               385.60     10:18:10          00030187912TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,425              387.40     10:25:47          00030187932TRDU0      XLON 
 
906               386.80     10:45:57          00030187997TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               386.80     10:59:59          00030188017TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               387.00     11:10:10          00030188080TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               387.00     11:17:00          00030188105TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               387.00     11:26:12          00030188114TRDU0      XLON 
 
151               387.00     11:26:12          00030188115TRDU0      XLON 
 
225               387.00     11:26:12          00030188116TRDU0      XLON 
 
385               386.60     11:27:06          00030188118TRDU0      XLON 
 
194               386.60     11:27:06          00030188119TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,056              387.40     11:38:36          00030188148TRDU0      XLON 
 
74                388.00     11:53:33          00030188188TRDU0      XLON 
 
493               388.00     11:53:33          00030188189TRDU0      XLON 
 
845               387.60     12:04:59          00030188214TRDU0      XLON 
 
578               387.20     12:04:59          00030188215TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               386.40     12:17:56          00030188285TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               386.20     12:38:54          00030188371TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                385.20     12:39:16          00030188385TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                385.20     12:39:16          00030188387TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                385.20     12:39:16          00030188389TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                385.20     12:39:16          00030188390TRDU0      XLON 
 
473               385.20     12:39:16          00030188391TRDU0      XLON 
 
135               385.00     12:39:16          00030188392TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               385.40     12:40:58          00030188397TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               385.80     13:02:00          00030188466TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               385.80     13:02:13          00030188468TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                385.80     13:02:13          00030188469TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               385.60     13:02:13          00030188470TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               385.80     13:26:22          00030188581TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               385.80     13:32:56          00030188618TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               385.40     13:32:56          00030188619TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               388.00     13:46:26          00030188714TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               388.00     13:52:36          00030188725TRDU0      XLON 
 
110               388.40     13:59:01          00030188772TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,665              388.00     13:59:52          00030188776TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,220              389.60     14:27:05          00030189053TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,070              389.40     14:27:32          00030189062TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,135              388.80     14:31:22          00030189161TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               388.40     14:33:36          00030189207TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               387.80     14:37:22          00030189221TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                387.80     14:37:22          00030189222TRDU0      XLON 
 
649               388.60     14:46:47          00030189257TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                388.40     14:46:47          00030189258TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               388.40     14:46:47          00030189259TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               388.00     14:50:36          00030189309TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               387.20     14:57:10          00030189398TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               386.40     14:59:24          00030189420TRDU0      XLON 
 
972               384.60     15:10:30          00030189571TRDU0      XLON 
 
33                384.60     15:10:30          00030189572TRDU0      XLON 
 
512               384.00     15:11:41          00030189581TRDU0      XLON 
 
115               383.80     15:20:01          00030189640TRDU0      XLON 
 
952               383.80     15:20:01          00030189641TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               383.80     15:20:01          00030189642TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               385.60     15:30:11          00030189701TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,000              385.60     15:35:24          00030189738TRDU0      XLON 
 
119               386.40     15:44:54          00030189879TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                386.80     15:47:28          00030189894TRDU0      XLON 
 
180               386.80     15:47:28          00030189895TRDU0      XLON 
 
272               386.80     15:47:28          00030189896TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               386.80     15:48:10          00030189902TRDU0      XLON 
 
251               386.40     15:50:27          00030189916TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               386.40     15:50:27          00030189917TRDU0      XLON 
 
111               386.40     15:50:27          00030189918TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                386.20     15:52:56          00030189931TRDU0      XLON 
 
450               386.20     15:52:56          00030189932TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               386.20     15:52:56          00030189933TRDU0      XLON 
 
89                387.00     16:05:15          00030190128TRDU0      XLON 
 
423               387.00     16:05:15          00030190129TRDU0      XLON 
 
249               387.80     16:06:55          00030190140TRDU0      XLON 
 
448               387.80     16:06:55          00030190141TRDU0      XLON 
 
448               387.80     16:06:55          00030190142TRDU0      XLON 
 
283               387.80     16:06:55          00030190143TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,510              388.60     16:14:53          00030190202TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               388.40     16:14:53          00030190203TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               387.60     16:18:03          00030190243TRDU0      XLON 
 
752               386.80     16:22:34          00030190348TRDU0      XLON 
 
295               386.80     16:22:34          00030190349TRDU0      XLON 
 
385               386.60     16:27:14          00030190416TRDU0      XLON 
 
442               386.60     16:27:14          00030190418TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  403719 
EQS News ID:  2206312 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2206312&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
