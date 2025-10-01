Enea AB: Enea signs contract for Traffic Management worth SEK 39 million

Enea has signed a strategic agreement with a leading North American mobile network operator to deliver its industry-leading traffic management solution. This agreement marks a renewal of a long-standing relationship, now expanded with a broader scope and deeper collaboration.

The offering includes Enea's cloud native 5G Service Engine (5G-SE), which enhances subscribers' quality of experience, accelerates traffic delivery, and alleviates radio network congestion. In addition, the scope includes Enea's Stratum Network Data Layer, our cloud-native platform designed to manage subscriber data to enable personalization of services. The agreement includes software licenses, professional services, and product support.

Software licenses corresponding to a value of SEK 14 million are recognized in the third quarter of 2025, while remaining parts of the agreement are delivered during the next three years. The total contract value is SEK 39 million.

"This agreement is a major win for our traffic management 5G Service Engine and a strong validation of Enea's leadership in helping mobile operators enhance the user quality of experience and optimize network costs. It reconfirms our long-term position as a trusted partner in one of the most advanced and competitive markets." says Teemu Salmi, President and CEO of Enea.

Enea's 4G, 5G applications, and Wi-Fi service management products serve hundreds of millions of subscribers across the world. The software is cloud native and is commercially deployed on multiple platforms, including public cloud providers.

