WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
02.10.25 | 09:37
4,360 Euro
-4,80 % -0,220
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4004,64011:23
Dow Jones News
02.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      384.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      379.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      382.3369p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,156,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,890,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 382.3369

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
521               379.60     08:10:52          00030190910TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               382.20     08:19:59          00030190975TRDU0      XLON 
 
370               381.00     08:22:09          00030190985TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               381.00     08:22:09          00030190986TRDU0      XLON 
 
902               380.80     08:22:09          00030190987TRDU0      XLON 
 
275               381.40     08:45:37          00030191188TRDU0      XLON 
 
72                382.20     08:48:57          00030191212TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               382.20     08:48:57          00030191213TRDU0      XLON 
 
492               381.80     08:50:05          00030191224TRDU0      XLON 
 
651               381.80     08:50:05          00030191225TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               380.60     08:58:12          00030191302TRDU0      XLON 
 
551               380.40     09:06:55          00030191327TRDU0      XLON 
 
330               380.00     09:23:52          00030191582TRDU0      XLON 
 
260               380.00     09:23:52          00030191583TRDU0      XLON 
 
591               380.00     09:30:53          00030191615TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               380.40     09:39:08          00030191628TRDU0      XLON 
 
607               382.20     09:45:19          00030191674TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,232              381.40     09:52:40          00030191720TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               381.40     09:52:40          00030191721TRDU0      XLON 
 
244               382.40     10:16:34          00030191848TRDU0      XLON 
 
474               382.00     10:18:00          00030191857TRDU0      XLON 
 
470               382.60     10:33:49          00030191996TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               382.60     10:33:49          00030191997TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,006              382.40     10:33:49          00030191998TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               382.40     10:54:06          00030192077TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               382.60     11:01:42          00030192133TRDU0      XLON 
 
33                382.60     11:09:37          00030192181TRDU0      XLON 
 
319               382.60     11:09:37          00030192182TRDU0      XLON 
 
330               382.60     11:14:56          00030192250TRDU0      XLON 
 
234               382.60     11:14:56          00030192251TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                382.60     11:23:19          00030192281TRDU0      XLON 
 
94                382.60     11:23:19          00030192282TRDU0      XLON 
 
322               382.60     11:23:19          00030192283TRDU0      XLON 
 
416               382.00     11:23:21          00030192284TRDU0      XLON 
 
142               382.00     11:23:21          00030192285TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               381.80     11:23:24          00030192286TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               383.40     11:52:39          00030192462TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               383.20     11:54:57          00030192481TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               383.20     11:54:57          00030192482TRDU0      XLON 
 
624               382.40     12:11:36          00030192519TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               383.80     12:20:39          00030192568TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,086              383.80     12:37:28          00030192676TRDU0      XLON 
 
422               383.60     12:37:28          00030192677TRDU0      XLON 
 
589               384.60     12:49:17          00030192731TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,229              384.00     12:51:51          00030192748TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,054              383.40     13:11:35          00030192968TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               383.20     13:11:35          00030192969TRDU0      XLON 
 
365               380.60     13:26:24          00030193048TRDU0      XLON 
 
658               380.60     13:26:24          00030193049TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               381.00     13:32:45          00030193123TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               380.00     13:40:12          00030193167TRDU0      XLON 
 
293               379.80     13:40:12          00030193168TRDU0      XLON 
 
272               379.80     13:40:12          00030193169TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               379.00     13:48:56          00030193214TRDU0      XLON 
 
192               379.00     13:59:53          00030193245TRDU0      XLON 
 
171               380.60     14:07:49          00030193272TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               380.60     14:07:49          00030193273TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,551              380.60     14:07:49          00030193274TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               381.60     14:27:23          00030193405TRDU0      XLON 
 
102               381.60     14:27:23          00030193406TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,709              381.60     14:31:24          00030193661TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                381.80     14:43:14          00030194091TRDU0      XLON 
 
374               382.20     14:43:26          00030194102TRDU0      XLON 
 
172               382.20     14:43:26          00030194103TRDU0      XLON 
 
355               381.80     14:43:34          00030194104TRDU0      XLON 
 
353               382.00     14:48:24          00030194193TRDU0      XLON 
 
638               382.00     14:48:24          00030194194TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               381.80     14:48:24          00030194195TRDU0      XLON 
 
620               383.40     14:59:21          00030194259TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,221              382.80     15:00:00          00030194278TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,060              382.00     15:12:02          00030194413TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                383.20     15:20:17          00030194486TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                383.20     15:20:17          00030194487TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               383.20     15:20:28          00030194492TRDU0      XLON 
 
71                383.20     15:20:28          00030194493TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               383.20     15:20:28          00030194494TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                383.20     15:20:28          00030194495TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               384.20     15:29:39          00030194642TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                384.20     15:29:39          00030194643TRDU0      XLON 
 
4                384.60     15:33:31          00030194723TRDU0      XLON 
 
615               384.60     15:33:46          00030194724TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                384.80     15:37:32          00030194747TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               384.80     15:39:05          00030194775TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               384.60     15:39:06          00030194776TRDU0      XLON 
 
150               384.20     15:41:19          00030194805TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,045              384.20     15:41:19          00030194806TRDU0      XLON 
 
371               384.20     15:41:19          00030194807TRDU0      XLON 
 
646               383.60     15:46:57          00030194852TRDU0      XLON 
 
600               383.00     15:52:04          00030194909TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               383.00     16:07:12          00030195115TRDU0      XLON 
 
155               382.80     16:07:12          00030195116TRDU0      XLON 
 
369               382.80     16:07:13          00030195117TRDU0      XLON 
 
158               382.80     16:07:13          00030195118TRDU0      XLON 
 
358               382.80     16:07:13          00030195119TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,031              382.60     16:12:05          00030195157TRDU0      XLON 
 
501               382.60     16:12:05          00030195158TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               382.40     16:12:05          00030195159TRDU0      XLON 
 
123               383.80     16:22:48          00030195285TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               383.80     16:22:59          00030195286TRDU0      XLON 
 
128               383.80     16:24:49          00030195296TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                383.80     16:24:49          00030195297TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               384.00     16:26:32          00030195307TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                384.20     16:27:47          00030195354TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               384.20     16:27:47          00030195355TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               384.20     16:29:03          00030195402TRDU0      XLON 
 
281               384.20     16:29:03          00030195403TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  403889 
EQS News ID:  2207096 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2207096&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 02, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
