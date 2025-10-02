Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 02-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 1 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 384.80p Highest price paid per share: 379.00p Lowest price paid per share: 382.3369p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,156,028 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,890,422.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 01/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 382.3369

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 521 379.60 08:10:52 00030190910TRDU0 XLON 550 382.20 08:19:59 00030190975TRDU0 XLON 370 381.00 08:22:09 00030190985TRDU0 XLON 149 381.00 08:22:09 00030190986TRDU0 XLON 902 380.80 08:22:09 00030190987TRDU0 XLON 275 381.40 08:45:37 00030191188TRDU0 XLON 72 382.20 08:48:57 00030191212TRDU0 XLON 531 382.20 08:48:57 00030191213TRDU0 XLON 492 381.80 08:50:05 00030191224TRDU0 XLON 651 381.80 08:50:05 00030191225TRDU0 XLON 571 380.60 08:58:12 00030191302TRDU0 XLON 551 380.40 09:06:55 00030191327TRDU0 XLON 330 380.00 09:23:52 00030191582TRDU0 XLON 260 380.00 09:23:52 00030191583TRDU0 XLON 591 380.00 09:30:53 00030191615TRDU0 XLON 594 380.40 09:39:08 00030191628TRDU0 XLON 607 382.20 09:45:19 00030191674TRDU0 XLON 1,232 381.40 09:52:40 00030191720TRDU0 XLON 554 381.40 09:52:40 00030191721TRDU0 XLON 244 382.40 10:16:34 00030191848TRDU0 XLON 474 382.00 10:18:00 00030191857TRDU0 XLON 470 382.60 10:33:49 00030191996TRDU0 XLON 586 382.60 10:33:49 00030191997TRDU0 XLON 1,006 382.40 10:33:49 00030191998TRDU0 XLON 534 382.40 10:54:06 00030192077TRDU0 XLON 547 382.60 11:01:42 00030192133TRDU0 XLON 33 382.60 11:09:37 00030192181TRDU0 XLON 319 382.60 11:09:37 00030192182TRDU0 XLON 330 382.60 11:14:56 00030192250TRDU0 XLON 234 382.60 11:14:56 00030192251TRDU0 XLON 32 382.60 11:23:19 00030192281TRDU0 XLON 94 382.60 11:23:19 00030192282TRDU0 XLON 322 382.60 11:23:19 00030192283TRDU0 XLON 416 382.00 11:23:21 00030192284TRDU0 XLON 142 382.00 11:23:21 00030192285TRDU0 XLON 559 381.80 11:23:24 00030192286TRDU0 XLON 574 383.40 11:52:39 00030192462TRDU0 XLON 542 383.20 11:54:57 00030192481TRDU0 XLON 542 383.20 11:54:57 00030192482TRDU0 XLON 624 382.40 12:11:36 00030192519TRDU0 XLON 572 383.80 12:20:39 00030192568TRDU0 XLON 1,086 383.80 12:37:28 00030192676TRDU0 XLON 422 383.60 12:37:28 00030192677TRDU0 XLON 589 384.60 12:49:17 00030192731TRDU0 XLON 1,229 384.00 12:51:51 00030192748TRDU0 XLON 1,054 383.40 13:11:35 00030192968TRDU0 XLON 544 383.20 13:11:35 00030192969TRDU0 XLON 365 380.60 13:26:24 00030193048TRDU0 XLON 658 380.60 13:26:24 00030193049TRDU0 XLON 573 381.00 13:32:45 00030193123TRDU0 XLON 579 380.00 13:40:12 00030193167TRDU0 XLON 293 379.80 13:40:12 00030193168TRDU0 XLON 272 379.80 13:40:12 00030193169TRDU0 XLON 572 379.00 13:48:56 00030193214TRDU0 XLON 192 379.00 13:59:53 00030193245TRDU0 XLON 171 380.60 14:07:49 00030193272TRDU0 XLON 536 380.60 14:07:49 00030193273TRDU0 XLON 1,551 380.60 14:07:49 00030193274TRDU0 XLON 500 381.60 14:27:23 00030193405TRDU0 XLON 102 381.60 14:27:23 00030193406TRDU0 XLON 1,709 381.60 14:31:24 00030193661TRDU0 XLON 32 381.80 14:43:14 00030194091TRDU0 XLON 374 382.20 14:43:26 00030194102TRDU0 XLON 172 382.20 14:43:26 00030194103TRDU0 XLON 355 381.80 14:43:34 00030194104TRDU0 XLON 353 382.00 14:48:24 00030194193TRDU0 XLON 638 382.00 14:48:24 00030194194TRDU0 XLON 543 381.80 14:48:24 00030194195TRDU0 XLON 620 383.40 14:59:21 00030194259TRDU0 XLON

1,221 382.80 15:00:00 00030194278TRDU0 XLON 1,060 382.00 15:12:02 00030194413TRDU0 XLON 22 383.20 15:20:17 00030194486TRDU0 XLON 9 383.20 15:20:17 00030194487TRDU0 XLON 500 383.20 15:20:28 00030194492TRDU0 XLON 71 383.20 15:20:28 00030194493TRDU0 XLON 500 383.20 15:20:28 00030194494TRDU0 XLON 47 383.20 15:20:28 00030194495TRDU0 XLON 500 384.20 15:29:39 00030194642TRDU0 XLON 60 384.20 15:29:39 00030194643TRDU0 XLON 4 384.60 15:33:31 00030194723TRDU0 XLON 615 384.60 15:33:46 00030194724TRDU0 XLON 22 384.80 15:37:32 00030194747TRDU0 XLON 521 384.80 15:39:05 00030194775TRDU0 XLON 525 384.60 15:39:06 00030194776TRDU0 XLON 150 384.20 15:41:19 00030194805TRDU0 XLON 1,045 384.20 15:41:19 00030194806TRDU0 XLON 371 384.20 15:41:19 00030194807TRDU0 XLON 646 383.60 15:46:57 00030194852TRDU0 XLON 600 383.00 15:52:04 00030194909TRDU0 XLON 531 383.00 16:07:12 00030195115TRDU0 XLON 155 382.80 16:07:12 00030195116TRDU0 XLON 369 382.80 16:07:13 00030195117TRDU0 XLON 158 382.80 16:07:13 00030195118TRDU0 XLON 358 382.80 16:07:13 00030195119TRDU0 XLON 1,031 382.60 16:12:05 00030195157TRDU0 XLON 501 382.60 16:12:05 00030195158TRDU0 XLON 583 382.40 16:12:05 00030195159TRDU0 XLON 123 383.80 16:22:48 00030195285TRDU0 XLON 530 383.80 16:22:59 00030195286TRDU0 XLON 128 383.80 16:24:49 00030195296TRDU0 XLON 22 383.80 16:24:49 00030195297TRDU0 XLON 535 384.00 16:26:32 00030195307TRDU0 XLON 14 384.20 16:27:47 00030195354TRDU0 XLON 582 384.20 16:27:47 00030195355TRDU0 XLON 527 384.20 16:29:03 00030195402TRDU0 XLON 281 384.20 16:29:03 00030195403TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

