Enersize Oyj: Enersize and Pure Positioning AB agree on commercial terms for acquisition - transaction concluded at a premium price

Enersize Oyj ("Enersize" or the "Company") and Pure Positioning AB (publ) ("PPAB") have today signed an addendum to the previously announced Letter of Intent ("LOI"), originally disclosed on 1 September 2025, through which the parties establish the principal commercial terms for the planned acquisition.

Under the addendum, Enersize will, as consideration for the acquisition, issue 53 billion new shares to the shareholders of PPAB in exchange for all outstanding shares in PPAB. Following arm's length negotiations, the value per share has been set at SEK 0.01, representing a premium of approximately five times compared to the Company's closing share price on 2 October 2025. The addendum implies an indicative valuation of PPAB of approximately SEK 530 million and of Enersize of approximately SEK 80 million, as well as - as previously disclosed - a post-transaction ownership distribution of 85/15 between PPAB's shareholders and the current shareholders of Enersize. The valuation of PPAB is in line with that applied in connection with PPAB's recently completed acquisitions, which PPAB has communicated separately and which the Company has also reported.

Furthermore, shareholders of Enersize representing approximately 40 percent of the capital and votes have accepted the terms, expressed their support for the acquisition and its commercial conditions, and committed to voting in favour of the transaction at an extraordinary general meeting.

The acquisition remains subject to customary legal due diligence as well as Nasdaq Stockholm's approval for continued trading and completion of a re-listing process on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (the "Change of Identity").

Through the addendum, the commercial framework for the acquisition has been established and the parties will now proceed towards finalizing definitive transaction documentation, conducting due diligence, and completing the re-listing process with Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

- "This addendum to the LOI marks a milestone in the process. Agreeing on a premium price that creates security for our shareholders demonstrates the strong confidence in the industrial logic of the transaction and its future value creation. With the support of our largest shareholders, we are well positioned to take the next step in our strategy," says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

The LOI and the addendum are not binding with respect to the completion of the acquisition, but reflect the parties' mutual intention to complete the process.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



For more information, visit https://enersize.com



Certified Adviser: Bergs Securities AB

