On November 28, 2023, the financial instruments in Enersize Oyj (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

On September 5, 2025, the observation status was updated on the grounds that the Company had issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a letter of intent to acquire Pure Positioning AB which would result in a substantial change to the issuer.

Today, on October 13, 2025, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company and Pure Positioning AB had jointly decided to discontinue the acquisition process under the previously signed letter of intent.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares (ENERS, ISIN code FI4000233317, order book ID 139583) and equity rights (ENERS TO 4, ISIN code FI4000587522, order book ID 413981) in Enersize Oyj.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB