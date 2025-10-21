Enersize Oyj: Enersize strengthens its position in the pharmaceutical industry - awarded renewed trust for energy efficiency in steam and compressed air systems

Following documented results in a previous assignment, Enersize has been awarded renewed trust by a leading pharmaceutical company to continue optimizing energy use in both steam and compressed air systems. The focus is on reducing energy consumption, increasing operational reliability, and further lowering the environmental footprint of the company's production facilities.

The new agreement extends a successful collaboration that has already resulted in substantial energy savings, lower operating costs, and reduced CO2 emissions. The assignment includes continued preventive maintenance of the steam system, as well as advanced monitoring and leak detection in the compressed air system; all to ensure long-term sustainable and cost-efficient operations.

- Being entrusted to continue this collaboration is a strong confirmation that our solutions deliver tangible results, both financially and environmentally. Together with the customer, we have demonstrated that high operational reliability and measurable energy efficiency improvements can go hand in hand, says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

For the pharmaceutical industry, where production reliability and quality are critical, energy efficiency is not only an environmental priority but also a strategic investment that strengthens both competitiveness and sustainability performance.

- By combining technical expertise with a holistic view of energy, we help our customers produce more with fewer resources, while taking important steps toward their climate goals, Arrigucci concludes.

For more information about Enersize, please contact:

Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO

E-mail: ir@enersize.com

Alexander Fällström, Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: alexander.fallstrom@enersize.com

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

