Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 06-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 399.40p Highest price paid per share: 392.40p Lowest price paid per share: 395.6909p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,255,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,790,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 395.6909

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 310 392.40 08:10:04 00030200019TRDU0 XLON 223 392.40 08:13:33 00030200027TRDU0 XLON 1,080 393.80 08:19:58 00030200044TRDU0 XLON 524 393.20 08:21:49 00030200053TRDU0 XLON 549 393.00 08:21:49 00030200054TRDU0 XLON 585 395.20 08:34:36 00030200094TRDU0 XLON 550 395.00 08:34:37 00030200095TRDU0 XLON 1,170 397.20 09:04:04 00030200296TRDU0 XLON 587 397.20 09:04:04 00030200297TRDU0 XLON 602 397.00 09:09:49 00030200317TRDU0 XLON 542 398.80 09:29:39 00030200352TRDU0 XLON 526 398.60 09:29:39 00030200353TRDU0 XLON 190 398.80 09:38:03 00030200406TRDU0 XLON 991 398.20 09:39:00 00030200422TRDU0 XLON 520 399.00 09:49:18 00030200450TRDU0 XLON 528 398.40 09:49:20 00030200451TRDU0 XLON 536 398.20 10:08:00 00030200472TRDU0 XLON 538 397.80 10:15:10 00030200486TRDU0 XLON 625 397.80 10:22:15 00030200493TRDU0 XLON 1,127 397.40 10:24:42 00030200495TRDU0 XLON 281 397.40 10:24:42 00030200496TRDU0 XLON 573 399.40 10:51:05 00030200526TRDU0 XLON 1,089 398.60 10:57:12 00030200546TRDU0 XLON

