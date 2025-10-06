Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
06.10.25 | 09:51
4,480 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5204,78012:47
Dow Jones News
06.10.2025 08:33 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      399.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      392.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      395.6909p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,255,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,790,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 395.6909

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                        (GBp share) 
 
 
                                           310 392.40    08:10:04        00030200019TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           223 392.40    08:13:33        00030200027TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                        1,080 393.80    08:19:58        00030200044TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           524 393.20    08:21:49        00030200053TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           549 393.00    08:21:49        00030200054TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           585 395.20    08:34:36        00030200094TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           550 395.00    08:34:37        00030200095TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                        1,170 397.20    09:04:04        00030200296TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           587 397.20    09:04:04        00030200297TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           602 397.00    09:09:49        00030200317TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           542 398.80    09:29:39        00030200352TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           526 398.60    09:29:39        00030200353TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           190 398.80    09:38:03        00030200406TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           991 398.20    09:39:00        00030200422TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           520 399.00    09:49:18        00030200450TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           528 398.40    09:49:20        00030200451TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           536 398.20    10:08:00        00030200472TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           538 397.80    10:15:10        00030200486TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           625 397.80    10:22:15        00030200493TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                        1,127 397.40    10:24:42        00030200495TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           281 397.40    10:24:42        00030200496TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           573 399.40    10:51:05        00030200526TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                        1,089 398.60    10:57:12        00030200546TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                        1,009 398.60    11:13:11        00030200560TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           150 398.60    11:13:11        00030200561TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           537 397.60    11:18:25        00030200576TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                               398.60    11:40:16        00030200626TRDU0    XLON 
1 
 
 
                                           349 398.60    11:40:16        00030200627TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              398.60    11:40:16        00030200628TRDU0    XLON 
83 
 
 
                                              398.60    11:40:16        00030200629TRDU0    XLON 
92 
 
 
                                           599 398.60    11:48:07        00030200712TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           500 398.60    11:57:08        00030200794TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              398.60    11:57:08        00030200795TRDU0    XLON 
34 
 
 
                                           294 398.00    12:02:23        00030200815TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           278 398.00    12:02:23        00030200816TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           536 397.80    12:02:23        00030200817TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           581 397.60    12:02:23        00030200818TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           663 394.40    12:26:09        00030200949TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           570 394.40    12:26:09        00030200950TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           520 394.00    12:34:24        00030201057TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           550 397.20    12:53:21        00030201122TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           567 396.60    12:54:18        00030201125TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           572 396.20    13:05:25        00030201167TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           186 396.20    13:14:49        00030201186TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           567 396.80    13:19:36        00030201195TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                               396.80    13:24:21        00030201202TRDU0    XLON 
4 
 
 
                                           500 396.80    13:24:22        00030201203TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              396.80    13:24:22        00030201204TRDU0    XLON 
47 
 
 
                                           344 396.40    13:24:36        00030201206TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           534 396.80    13:30:01        00030201269TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           531 396.40    13:38:37        00030201331TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           527 396.40    13:40:47        00030201335TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           558 395.80    13:51:49        00030201409TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           553 395.00    13:53:10        00030201421TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           541 395.00    13:53:10        00030201422TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           605 394.80    14:00:04        00030201458TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              394.60    14:11:53        00030201521TRDU0    XLON 
38 
 
 
                                           577 394.00    14:11:53        00030201522TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           258 394.00    14:11:53        00030201523TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           312 394.00    14:11:53        00030201524TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           644 393.20    14:15:27        00030201532TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           526 393.80    14:29:26        00030201601TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              394.00    14:32:16        00030201635TRDU0    XLON 
13 
 
 
                                        1,575 394.00    14:32:16        00030201636TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           563 394.00    14:38:34        00030201670TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           543 394.00    14:38:34        00030201671TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           570 393.20    14:43:22        00030201743TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           107 393.60    14:49:29        00030201835TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           492 393.60    14:49:29        00030201836TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           519 394.80    15:00:00        00030201922TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           612 394.80    15:00:00        00030201923TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           572 394.40    15:00:00        00030201924TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           517 394.60    15:00:00        00030201925TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           530 393.80    15:09:00        00030201960TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           520 393.80    15:09:00        00030201961TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              392.80    15:14:35        00030202047TRDU0    XLON 
12 
 
 
                                           356 392.80    15:14:35        00030202048TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           224 392.80    15:14:35        00030202049TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           613 393.40    15:28:35        00030202126TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           527 393.40    15:30:03        00030202143TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                        1,121 393.80    15:32:54        00030202178TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                        2,198 394.20    15:50:17        00030202309TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                        1,080 394.20    15:50:17        00030202310TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           573 395.60    16:05:16        00030202501TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                        1,753 395.00    16:05:52        00030202502TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              395.40    16:18:40        00030202638TRDU0    XLON 
49 
 
 
                                              395.40    16:18:51        00030202640TRDU0    XLON 
29 
 
 
                                        1,668 395.20    16:18:52        00030202641TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           597 395.20    16:24:39        00030202691TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           127 395.20    16:26:30        00030202748TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           312 395.20    16:26:30        00030202749TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                           195 395.00    16:27:42        00030202803TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              395.00    16:27:42        00030202804TRDU0    XLON 
45 
 
 
                                           805 395.00    16:27:42        00030202805TRDU0    XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  404148 
EQS News ID:  2208166 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2208166&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.