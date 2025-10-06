Terranet AB: New patent strengthens Terranet's 3D and AI technology

Terranet has received confirmation that the company will be granted a Swedish patent for a method that improves input to an AI-generated model used for motion pattern analysis. This strengthens the company's patent protection and marks an important step in the development of BlincVision, Terranet's anti-collision system designed for urban traffic environments.

BlincVision is based on event cameras, a laser scanner, software, and an AI model. Together, these components enable rapid analysis of traffic situations. The laser scanner sweeps light beams across the surroundings. When the beams hit an object, they are reflected back and captured by the event cameras. The cameras send the data to the software for processing and conversion into three-dimensional (3D) light traces, which provide a detailed image of the object. The method for creating and inputting the 3D traces into the AI-generated perception model is covered by the new patent. By using the 3D traces, the perception model can identify the object and analyze its movement patterns.

The patent will be valid in Sweden, and the company intends to file corresponding applications internationally.

Terranet has a clear focus on building strong patent protection related to event-based cameras and real-time perception.

"This patent is an important milestone in the development of our technology. It strengthens our patent protection and confirms the value of Terranet's work with 3D analysis and AI to rapidly detect and interpret the surroundings," says Lars Lindell, CEO of Terranet.

