Montag, 06.10.2025
Das Paradox-Becken beweist seine Stärke - und American Critical Minerals sitzt direkt darauf
WKN: A2DS5J | ISIN: SE0009806045 | Ticker-Symbol: TE5
06.10.25 | 08:31
06.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
Terranet AB: New patent strengthens Terranet's 3D and AI technology

Terranet has received confirmation that the company will be granted a Swedish patent for a method that improves input to an AI-generated model used for motion pattern analysis. This strengthens the company's patent protection and marks an important step in the development of BlincVision, Terranet's anti-collision system designed for urban traffic environments.

BlincVision is based on event cameras, a laser scanner, software, and an AI model. Together, these components enable rapid analysis of traffic situations. The laser scanner sweeps light beams across the surroundings. When the beams hit an object, they are reflected back and captured by the event cameras. The cameras send the data to the software for processing and conversion into three-dimensional (3D) light traces, which provide a detailed image of the object. The method for creating and inputting the 3D traces into the AI-generated perception model is covered by the new patent. By using the 3D traces, the perception model can identify the object and analyze its movement patterns.

The patent will be valid in Sweden, and the company intends to file corresponding applications internationally.

Terranet has a clear focus on building strong patent protection related to event-based cameras and real-time perception.

"This patent is an important milestone in the development of our technology. It strengthens our patent protection and confirms the value of Terranet's work with 3D analysis and AI to rapidly detect and interpret the surroundings," says Lars Lindell, CEO of Terranet.

For more information, please contact:
Lars Lindell, CEO
E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)
Terranet's mission is to save lives in urban traffic. We develop groundbreaking technology solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles, with a focus on protecting vulnerable road users from injury. Using a unique and patented sensor technology, Terranet's system BlincVision scans the road with laser precision - detecting objects up to ten times faster and with greater accuracy than any other ADAS solution on the market today.

Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, with additional operations in Gothenburg and Stuttgart - at the heart of the European automotive industry. Since 2017, the company has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).
Visit us at www.terranet.se
Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.