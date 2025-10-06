Gapwaves AB: Gapwaves' patented technology hits Swedish roads in the new Mercedes-Benz CLA

Gothenburg, 6 October 2025: Gapwaves today announced that its waveguide antenna technology is integrated into the new Mercedes-Benz CLA. The first vehicles equipped with the technology are already on Swedish roads.

The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA with EQ Technology, launched earlier this year, is the first model in Mercedes-Benz's new, innovative family of electric vehicles. HELLA's 77 GHz radar sensor with a waveguide antenna developed and manufactured using Gapwaves technology is integrated into the new CLA cars.

"This milestone confirms the value of our technology and is the result of a close and successful collaboration with HELLA. We are extremely proud to see our innovation on the roads in the new Mercedes-Benz CLA cars. This marks not only a technical achievement but also demonstrates Gapwaves' evolution into an established and recognised supplier", says Gapwaves CEO Jonas Ehinger.

Gapwaves has collaborated with HELLA since 2021 and has integrated its patented antenna technology into HELLA's new generation of radar sensors. Gapwaves' mm-Wave waveguide technology enables cost-effective, compact antennas that are easy to integrate, well suited for high-volume production, and deliver high performance with low losses. In radar sensors, Gapwaves antennas ensure reliable detection of the surroundings in critical traffic situations thanks to innovative technology, longer range, and higher signal quality.

These radar sensors enable key safety functions within advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). According to the European Commission, ADAS is estimated to save over 25,000 lives and prevent at least 140,000 serious injuries within the EU by 2038. In radar sensors, Gapwaves is a critical part of functions such as Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Crash Protection (RCP), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Exit Assistant (ESTA), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Front Cross Traffic Alert (FCTA), and Forward Collision Warning (FCW).

Over 500,000 antennas produced

Following several successful SOPs (Start of Production) since 2024, Gapwaves recently passed another important milestone in its commercialisation journey. More than half a million Gapwaves antennas have now been produced, up from 160,000 in January, and production continues to accelerate.

About Gapwaves AB (publ)

Gapwaves AB (publ) originates from research conducted at Chalmers University of Technology and was founded in 2011. Gapwaves' vision is to be the most innovative provider of mm-wave antenna systems and the preferred partner to those pioneering next generation wireless technology for a safer and more sustainable society. By leveraging the disruptive Gapwaves technology, we help pioneers in automotive and telecom to create highly efficient mm-wave antenna systems that contributes to re-defining everyday life. Gapwaves' share (GAPW B) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.

