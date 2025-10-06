Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), an emerging leader in regenerative medicine and innovative healthcare solutions, today announced the sale of its Biolete coffee subsidiary to Cement Factory LLC, a dynamic consumer products firm led by key owners Jeff Sciullo and AJ Sims. Adia will retain an 18% ownership stake in Cement Factory LLC, ensuring continued alignment with Biolete's growth while enabling Adia to concentrate resources on its core mission of expanding stem cell sales, treatments, and clinic-based therapies in the $5.3 trillion U.S. healthcare market.





Biolete Coffee



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10520/269272_pouringaservingofbiolete_cafelatte-cropped.jpg

The transaction transfers full operational control of Biolete-a pioneer in organic protein and mushroom-infused coffee products acquired by Adia in July 2024-to Cement Factory LLC. Originally integrated to diversify Adia's wellness portfolio, Biolete has grown significantly, expanding to platforms like Amazon and cultivating a loyal customer base for its collagen-boosted, functional beverages. Sciullo and Sims, seasoned entrepreneurs with expertise in scaling consumer brands, are well-positioned to drive Biolete's next chapter of innovation and market expansion, while Adia's 18% stake ensures ongoing participation in its success.

"This divestiture sharpens our focus on delivering transformative medical treatments and regenerative therapies, areas where we see unparalleled growth potential," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "By retaining an 18% ownership in Cement Factory, we maintain a strategic interest in Biolete's future while redirecting capital and expertise to scale Adia Med clinics, triple our specialized sales force, and advance pioneering treatments for chronic conditions.

"Adia's strategic pivot builds on a series of milestones in its medical division. In 2025, Adia tripled its sales force with dedicated regional teams to drive U.S. and global adoption of AdiaLabs' premier regenerative products, including AdiaVita and AdiaLink. Earlier this year, the company opened its first satellite clinic, expanding access to regenerative treatments and reinforcing its commitment to community-based care. Additionally, Adia strengthened its corporate governance by securing a court-ordered cancellation of over 25 million improperly issued shares, enhancing shareholder value and operational transparency.

"We're thrilled to acquire Biolete and build on its reputation for innovative, health-focused beverages," said Jeff Sciullo, Co-Owner of Cement Factory LLC. "With Adia as a strategic partner holding an 18% stake, we're excited to collaborate on Biolete's growth while they lead the charge in medical innovation."

AJ Sims, Co-Owner of Cement Factory LLC, added, "Biolete's unique formulations are a perfect fit for our expertise in premium supplement products. We look forward to accelerating its e-commerce presence and investing in R&D to reach a broader audience."

Proceeds from the sale will fuel Adia's medical expansion, including the development of additional Adia Med clinics and enhanced R&D for next-generation therapies. The company's 18% ownership in Cement Factory LLC positions Adia to benefit from Biolete's continued growth without diverting focus from its healthcare priorities. Investors and stakeholders will receive further updates via upcoming SEC filings and corporate announcements.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269272

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.