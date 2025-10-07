BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Protects Its Intellectual Property That Built a National Brand - Pooph's License Was Revoked for Non-Payment and Unauthorized Activities

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech innovator that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies, today reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the proprietary technology that built the Pooph pet-products brand and to defending its intellectual property, stockholders, and reputation following recent public statements by Pooph, Inc.

On September 25, 2025, BioLargo revoked Pooph's license to manufacture, market, and sell products containing BioLargo's technology after Pooph's failure to pay approximately $3.8 million owed for product purchases and license royalties, and the marketing of its products outside the pet industry. This termination followed on BioLargo's prior notice to Pooph that it had ceased delivering products due to Pooph's failure to pay monies owed.

Despite BioLargo's clear and lawful termination of the license, Pooph issued a press release containing allegations that BioLargo strongly denies and will vigorously defend against. The press release further referenced a lawsuit Pooph claims to have filed but has not yet attempted legal service.

"Our technology is the foundation that built the Pooph brand and made it successful," said Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo. "BioLargo's patented odor control technology, developed and perfected over years of research, is what made Pooph possible. We acted decisively to revoke their license when Pooph failed to meet its financial obligations and stepped outside the agreed boundaries of our contract."

BioLargo emphasizes that its focus now is on protecting its intellectual property and redeploying its technology with new partners that share its commitment to quality, transparency, and integrity.

"We are confident that the facts will show that BioLargo acted appropriately and in good faith at all times," Calvert added. "Our technology continues to demonstrate its superior performance, and we look forward to working with responsible partners who honor their commitments."

BioLargo's leadership underscored that the Pooph dispute affects only that specific license and will have negligible effect on BioLargo's other business units or growth strategy. The company remains financially stable and focused on expanding its technology applications across consumer, industrial, and environmental markets, including health care.

"BioLargo's mission and long-term business trajectory remain strong," said Calvert. "We're focused on protecting our stockholders' interests, advancing our science, and continuing to bring our technology to market through new and better partnerships."

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

