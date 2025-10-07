DRONE VOLT and AMPACIMON join forces to revolutionize the installation of DLR sensors using exclusive drone technology

Villepinte (France), Loncin (Belgium) - October 7, 2025

Two global leaders in their respective fields, AMPACIMON, an international expert in dynamic monitoring of electrical networks ( Dynamic Line Rating - DLR), and DRONE VOLT, a major player in professional aerial robotics, announce the signing of an exclusive partnership for the automated installation of DLR sensors on high- and very-high-voltage lines, using advanced drone technology that is immune to magnetic fields.

A strategic alliance for energy performance

This collaboration combines AMPACIMON's unique expertise in real-time measurement and optimization of power line data with DRONE VOLT's expertise in aerial operations in complex environments.

Together, the two companies offer a solution for installing Sense X sensors (developed by AMPACIMON) by drone, combining precision, speed, and safety.

A high value-added solution for network operators

The LINEDRONE DLR-SX, developed by DRONE VOLT, allows AMPACIMON sensors to be installed directly on live conductors without interrupting service.

This approach significantly reduces installation costs and human risk, while accelerating the deployment of DLR technologies on global power grids.

The benefits of this differentiated value proposition for network operators (TSOs/DSOs) are immediate and manifold:

Safety : elimination of manual interventions in hazardous areas;

: elimination of manual interventions in hazardous areas; Speed : rapid installation without service interruption;

: rapid installation without service interruption; Accuracy : millimeter positioning thanks to onboard navigation and calibration;

: millimeter positioning thanks to onboard navigation and calibration; Cost-effectiveness : significant cost reduction compared to traditional methods;

: significant cost reduction compared to traditional methods; Sustainability: reduction in carbon footprint thanks to drone operations.

An international cooperation for the infrastructure of the future

This exclusive partnership illustrates a European and North American dynamic aimed at modernizing the monitoring and maintenance of electrical infrastructure in the context of global energy transition. This joint solution will be deployed in strategic markets by the end of 2025.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, said: "DRONE VOLT's experience in live-line operations is invaluable to this partnership with AMPACIMON. As a world leader in aerial robotics, our expertise guarantees unmatched precision and reliability in demanding environments. The integration of Sense X sensors into DRONE VOLT's precision drones marks a major step forward. Together, we offer our customers a safe, fast, and environmentally friendly solution for the deployment of critical sensors. This partnership demonstrates DRONE VOLT's ability to design high value-added robotic solutions for critical infrastructure, in line with our new strategic directions. This Franco-Belgian innovation is now being exported worldwide."

Next press release: Revenue for the third quarter of 2025, Wednesday, October 15, 2025.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available

at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, register on Actusnews

To receive the company's newsletter, write to: finance@dronevolt.com

About AMPACIMON

AMPACIMON is a global leader in real-time measurement and optimization of power lines.

Its Sense X sensors and Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) technology enable network operators to increase energy transmission capacity while ensuring the safety and sustainability of infrastructure.

Based in Loncin, Belgium, and active in more than 25 countries, AMPACIMON supports network operators in their energy transition.

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aeronautical manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth of 36%.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and others.

DRONE VOLT is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Mnemo: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Subscription warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com



Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS finance & communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media Relations GENERAL PUBLIC AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xZydZsdsaW/Fx5+fZJuYnGpmmGxlx2WVmGWWmmiaaprGnWtimmyVb52aZnJlmWtv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94469-dronevolt_ampacimon_vdef-eng.pdf