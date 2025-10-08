Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 08-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 7 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 402.00p Highest price paid per share: 397.40p Lowest price paid per share: 399.8781p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,320,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,725,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 399.8781

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 812 397.40 08:57:30 00030206992TRDU0 XLON 573 398.00 09:40:36 00030207453TRDU0 XLON 583 399.00 09:57:42 00030207500TRDU0 XLON 399.40 10:23:43 00030207790TRDU0 XLON 61 167 399.40 10:23:43 00030207791TRDU0 XLON 400.00 10:31:51 00030207821TRDU0 XLON 20 102 400.00 10:32:50 00030207833TRDU0 XLON 400.00 10:32:50 00030207834TRDU0 XLON 33 473 399.80 10:35:24 00030207856TRDU0 XLON 399.80 10:35:24 00030207857TRDU0 XLON 61 105 399.40 10:35:24 00030207858TRDU0 XLON 399.40 10:35:24 00030207859TRDU0 XLON 5 451 399.40 10:35:24 00030207860TRDU0 XLON 401.00 11:29:46 00030208161TRDU0 XLON 35 401.00 11:29:46 00030208162TRDU0 XLON 75 390 401.00 11:29:46 00030208163TRDU0 XLON 126 402.00 11:53:32 00030208202TRDU0 XLON 350 402.00 11:53:32 00030208203TRDU0 XLON 178 401.00 12:10:18 00030208257TRDU0 XLON 1,160 401.00 12:10:18 00030208258TRDU0 XLON 401.00 12:54:13 00030208446TRDU0 XLON 31 223 401.00 12:54:13 00030208447TRDU0 XLON 401.00 12:54:13 00030208448TRDU0 XLON 5 401.00 12:54:13 00030208449TRDU0 XLON 64 401.00 12:54:14 00030208450TRDU0 XLON 33 401.00 12:54:14 00030208451TRDU0 XLON 1 401.60 13:26:25 00030208651TRDU0 XLON 2 401.60 13:26:25 00030208652TRDU0 XLON 19 401.40 13:27:06 00030208660TRDU0 XLON 19 401.40 13:27:06 00030208661TRDU0 XLON 93 401.40 13:27:06 00030208662TRDU0 XLON 19 401.40 13:27:06 00030208663TRDU0 XLON 5 555 401.40 13:32:12 00030208688TRDU0 XLON 549 401.40 13:48:52 00030208767TRDU0 XLON 1,033 401.20 13:58:04 00030208814TRDU0 XLON 114 401.40 14:34:20 00030209221TRDU0 XLON 171 401.40 14:34:20 00030209222TRDU0 XLON 401.40 14:34:20 00030209223TRDU0 XLON 17 401.00 14:37:12 00030209293TRDU0 XLON 77 401.00 14:37:12 00030209294TRDU0 XLON 19 401.00 14:37:12 00030209295TRDU0 XLON 10 401.00 14:37:12 00030209296TRDU0 XLON 6 401.00 14:37:12 00030209297TRDU0 XLON 3 401.00 14:37:12 00030209298TRDU0 XLON 10 586 401.40 14:43:22 00030209359TRDU0 XLON 682 401.20 14:43:22 00030209360TRDU0 XLON 642 400.80 15:00:06 00030209437TRDU0 XLON 589 399.20 15:06:01 00030209443TRDU0 XLON 556 398.60 15:32:32 00030209534TRDU0 XLON 535 398.20 15:32:32 00030209535TRDU0 XLON 672 398.20 15:46:01 00030209626TRDU0 XLON 757 398.60 16:09:36 00030209722TRDU0 XLON 398.60 16:09:36 00030209723TRDU0 XLON 7 226 398.60 16:09:36 00030209724TRDU0 XLON 910 398.40 16:23:23 00030209840TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: POS
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

