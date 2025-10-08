Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a trailblazer in umbilical cord stem cells and exosome sales and therapies, today announced phenomenal preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The company achieved a monumental revenue increase of more than 100% compared to the second quarter, while posting an extraordinary profit margin exceeding 20% for the quarter. This blockbuster performance cements Adia Nutrition's leadership in the thriving regenerative medicine industry, driven by soaring demand for its innovative, science-driven stem cell and exosome therapies.

"This third quarter marks a historic leap forward for Adia Nutrition," said CEO Larry Powalisz. "Doubling our revenue in a single quarter while achieving such a robust profit margin is a powerful reflection of our team's dedication, our cutting-edge therapeutic portfolio, and the trust of our rapidly expanding customer base. We're not just growing, we're redefining what's possible in the regenerative medicine space."

Key highlights from the preliminary third quarter results include:

Revenue Surge: Revenue grew by over 100% from the second quarter, fueled by skyrocketing sales of umbilical cord stem cells and exosomes across clinical partnerships, direct-to-consumer channels, and national market expansion.

Profit Triumph: A profit margin exceeding 20%, showcasing operational efficiency, strategic investments, and the strength of high-margin therapeutic offerings resonating with patients and healthcare providers.

Unstoppable Momentum: These results build on Adia Nutrition's year-to-date success, positioning the company for record-breaking annual growth and enhanced shareholder value.

The full third quarter financial report, including reviewed statements and detailed metrics, will be released and posted on the OTC Markets website (www.otcmarkets.com) on or before November 15, 2025, and filed with the appropriate regulatory bodies.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

