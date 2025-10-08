Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Initiates Preparatory Phase for Self-Conducted Research Studies on AI Mental Health and Preventive Biometrics Modules

MESA, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2025 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE), an emerging innovator in AI-powered preventive healthcare, announced that it is preparing to conduct internal, non-clinical research studies on the consumer-facing components of its AI health platform - the Mental Health & Micro-Expression Tracker and the Preventive Health & Facial Biometrics Analyzer.

These studies are part of the company's Consumer AI Division, which focuses on self-monitoring, behavioral research, and preventive awareness rather than clinical diagnosis. Both modules extend MDCE's broader vision of combining facial, ocular, and skin imaging analytics to forecast early health changes through accessible, camera-based AI tools.

Research Overview:

The Mental Health & Micro-Expression Tracker uses advanced facial landmark tracking and emotion-recognition networks to observe subtle shifts in stress, focus, and emotional balance.

The Preventive Health & Facial Biometrics Analyzer applies colorimetric and vascular mapping algorithms to evaluate visible wellness indicators such as tone, elasticity, and fatigue.

Both will undergo self-conducted algorithmic testing to assess performance consistency and data reliability under diverse real-world conditions. Results will be used internally to refine MDCE's AI models and support future wellness-research collaborations.

"Our goal is to ensure that every module - clinical or consumer - meets a measurable standard of accuracy and transparency," said CEO Marshall Perkins III. "These studies demonstrate our commitment to technical rigor and responsible AI development across all health verticals."

Forward-Looking Statements / Safe Harbor

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding future research activities and product development. Actual results may differ due to technical, regulatory, or operational variables. Medical Care Technologies Inc. assumes no obligation to update such statements.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) develops AI-based imaging systems that combine facial, ocular, and dermatological analytics to advance predictive and preventive healthcare. Its modular platform includes both FDA-eligible clinical applications and consumer-focused research tools.

Visit www.medicalcaretechnologies.com for more information.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

info@infiniteauctions.com

Website: www.mdcestock.com

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-pink-mdce-initiates-preparatory-phase-f-1081896