ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - SEPTEMBER 2025

SEPTEMBER 2025

2024 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT REPORT

Roche Bobois has just published its Sustainable Development Report for 2024. This report demonstrates the brand's commitment to more responsible growth and the sustainable management of its activities. Corporate social responsibility is central to the Group's priorities. Accordingly, Roche Bobois has made it a key component of its strategy and development. The report includes a presentation of the Group and its business, a sustainable development roadmap, the practical initiatives already implemented, and the results achieved in the course of 2024.

GENOA BOAT SHOW

For its 2025 edition, the prestigious Genoa Boat Show in Italy chose Roche Bobois to furnish its Business Lounge. This year Roche Bobois renewed its partnership with the Genoa International Boat Show, a key event for marine industry players and boating enthusiasts alike. By furnishing the Business Lounge and its sprawling balcony, which overlooks the beautiful marina, Roche Bobois has provided international guests with a unique experience showcasing French Art de Vivre, savoir-faire, design and comfort.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 56 countries and has a network of 338 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2025) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

