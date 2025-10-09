Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 09-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 15,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 402.40p Highest price paid per share: 397.00p Lowest price paid per share: 400.3079p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,335,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,710,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 400.3079

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 635 400.00 08:25:24 00030210266TRDU0 XLON 518 400.00 08:25:24 00030210267TRDU0 XLON 403 402.20 09:04:55 00030210731TRDU0 XLON 402.20 09:04:55 00030210732TRDU0 XLON 6 402.20 09:04:55 00030210733TRDU0 XLON 37 170 402.20 09:04:55 00030210734TRDU0 XLON 225 402.00 09:28:34 00030210880TRDU0 XLON 402.00 09:28:35 00030210881TRDU0 XLON 79 402.00 09:28:35 00030210882TRDU0 XLON 19 402.00 09:41:27 00030210935TRDU0 XLON 19 402.40 09:47:01 00030210963TRDU0 XLON 48 479 402.40 09:47:01 00030210964TRDU0 XLON 402.40 09:47:01 00030210965TRDU0 XLON 31 538 402.40 09:47:01 00030210966TRDU0 XLON 574 400.00 10:16:04 00030211379TRDU0 XLON 551 398.40 10:45:13 00030211674TRDU0 XLON 905 401.40 11:43:22 00030212285TRDU0 XLON 248 401.40 11:43:22 00030212286TRDU0 XLON 322 402.00 12:11:09 00030212388TRDU0 XLON 195 402.00 12:11:09 00030212389TRDU0 XLON 401.20 12:41:26 00030212453TRDU0 XLON 51 401.20 12:41:26 00030212454TRDU0 XLON 19 645 401.20 12:44:07 00030212476TRDU0 XLON 564 399.60 13:02:03 00030212573TRDU0 XLON 534 401.00 13:39:30 00030212767TRDU0 XLON 547 400.80 13:39:30 00030212768TRDU0 XLON 156 397.80 14:13:01 00030212857TRDU0 XLON 614 397.80 14:13:01 00030212858TRDU0 XLON 562 398.40 14:33:43 00030212933TRDU0 XLON 122 398.40 14:33:43 00030212934TRDU0 XLON 430 398.40 14:33:43 00030212935TRDU0 XLON 750 397.40 15:05:52 00030213120TRDU0 XLON 571 397.00 15:18:38 00030213218TRDU0 XLON 1,118 400.40 15:37:08 00030213447TRDU0 XLON 575 400.40 15:58:47 00030213644TRDU0 XLON 549 401.20 16:09:01 00030213761TRDU0 XLON 644 402.00 16:20:40 00030213960TRDU0 XLON 547 402.00 16:20:40 00030213961TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

