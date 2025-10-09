Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 October 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      15,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      402.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      397.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      400.3079p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,335,854 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,710,596.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/10/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 400.3079

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    635 400.00    08:25:24      00030210266TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    518 400.00    08:25:24      00030210267TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    403 402.20    09:04:55      00030210731TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        402.20    09:04:55      00030210732TRDU0  XLON 
6 
 
 
                                                       402.20    09:04:55      00030210733TRDU0  XLON 
37 
 
 
                                                    170 402.20    09:04:55      00030210734TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    225 402.00    09:28:34      00030210880TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       402.00    09:28:35      00030210881TRDU0  XLON 
79 
 
 
                                                       402.00    09:28:35      00030210882TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                       402.00    09:41:27      00030210935TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                       402.40    09:47:01      00030210963TRDU0  XLON 
48 
 
 
                                                    479 402.40    09:47:01      00030210964TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       402.40    09:47:01      00030210965TRDU0  XLON 
31 
 
 
                                                    538 402.40    09:47:01      00030210966TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    574 400.00    10:16:04      00030211379TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    551 398.40    10:45:13      00030211674TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    905 401.40    11:43:22      00030212285TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    248 401.40    11:43:22      00030212286TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    322 402.00    12:11:09      00030212388TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    195 402.00    12:11:09      00030212389TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       401.20    12:41:26      00030212453TRDU0  XLON 
51 
 
 
                                                       401.20    12:41:26      00030212454TRDU0  XLON 
19 
 
 
                                                    645 401.20    12:44:07      00030212476TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    564 399.60    13:02:03      00030212573TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    534 401.00    13:39:30      00030212767TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    547 400.80    13:39:30      00030212768TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    156 397.80    14:13:01      00030212857TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    614 397.80    14:13:01      00030212858TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    562 398.40    14:33:43      00030212933TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    122 398.40    14:33:43      00030212934TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    430 398.40    14:33:43      00030212935TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    750 397.40    15:05:52      00030213120TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    571 397.00    15:18:38      00030213218TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,118  400.40    15:37:08      00030213447TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    575 400.40    15:58:47      00030213644TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    549 401.20    16:09:01      00030213761TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    644 402.00    16:20:40      00030213960TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    547 402.00    16:20:40      00030213961TRDU0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Georgia Way

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  404543 
EQS News ID:  2210212 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2210212&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 09, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
