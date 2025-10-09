Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.10.2025
Kursrakete 2025: CiTech präsentiert sich u.a. mit DroneShield neben Palantir & Rheinmetall - welche News sind zu erwarten?
WKN: A41BAR | ISIN: SE0025138357 | Ticker-Symbol: 51R
Frankfurt
09.10.25 | 09:59
6,465 Euro
+1,33 % +0,085
09.10.2025 14:50 Uhr
105 Leser
Hacksaw Gaming Goes Live With bet365 Brazil

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2025 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Celebrating yet another market expansion together, Hacksaw Gaming and bet365 are now live in Brazil, via Light & Wonder.

Currently sporting their very own superhero in the form of the branded Spinman slot, bet365 Brazil users can look forward to an array of Hacksaw Gaming slots becoming available very soon.

Hacksaw and bet365 already boast a long-standing partnership, with content live in a notable amount of markets, including Mexico, Ontario and the UK. This is yet another standout go-live that highlights both their relationship and their shared ambition of bringing innovative, quality content to users worldwide. By continuing to expand alongside industry leaders like bet365, Hacksaw reinforces its commitment to delivering boundary-pushing content to players worldwide, while strengthening its position as a key supplier in regulated markets.

A spokesperson at bet365 commented:

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with Hacksaw Gaming into the Brazilian market. Our players are always looking for fresh and engaging content, and Hacksaw's portfolio has proven time and again to deliver exactly that. We're confident this expansion will be a big hit with our growing audience in Brazil."

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, added:

"Going live with bet365 in Brazil is a proud moment for us. Latin America is a key growth region for our industry, and to expand with one of the biggest names in the industry showcases the strength of our content and the trust we've built through our partnership. We look forward to entertaining new players with our unique and innovative titles."

About bet365

At bet365, we don't do ordinary.
bet365 is committed to Safer Gambling. We promote gambling as an enjoyable leisure activity, and we believe that gambling can only remain this way if you stay in control and gamble responsibly. However, we know that for some people gambling can stop being a harmless leisure activity and become a problem.
bet365 has a range of useful tools to help customers stay in control of their gambling that can be found at https://responsiblegambling.bet365.bet.br/br.
18+ | Gamblingtherapy.org| Jogue com responsabilidade | Gamble Responsibly
Authorized to operate in Brazil SPA/MF Nº 250, from 07/02/2025

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw

Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
HACKSAW GAMING GOES LIVE WITH BET365 BRAZIL

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hacksaw-gaming-goes-live-with-bet365-brazil-1084981

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
